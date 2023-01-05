Macrotech Developers : Updates 01/05/2023 | 10:32pm EST Send by mail :

January 6, 2023 The Listing Dept., The Listing Dept. BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400001 Trading Symbol : LODHA Scrip Code: 543287 Debt Segment - 974163, 974199, 974473, 974511 Dear Sir, Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") We would like you to take note of our key operational updates for 3QFY23: Pre-Sales : Lodha achieved its best ever Q3 pre-sales performance of INR 3,035 crores showing a growth of 16% on a YoY basis. With this our 9MFY23 pre-sales are INR 9,039 crores, which has already surpassed pre- sales of the entire last financial year (FY22) registering 62% YoY growth. This puts us on track to surpass our full year guidance of INR 11,500 crores. Collections: Collections were INR 2,682 crores in 3QFY23 up 26% on a YoY basis. Business Development: We added 4 new projects having ~5 million sq. ft. of saleable area with GDV of INR ~8,500 crores across various micro-markets of MMR and Pune. We thereby have already added ~INR 17,800 crore of GDV so far exceeding our full year guidance of INR 15,000 crores. This reflects availability of land for Lodha in the targeted micro-markets and landowners desire to partner with us to get the best NPV of cash flows on their land. This in turn provides growth visibility for us. Net debt: Net debt reduced by ~INR 753 crores to INR 8,042 crores. Performance Summary: (INR Cr.) Pre-sales Collections Net Debt 3QFY23 3,035* 2,682 8,042 3QFY22 YoY (%) 2,608 16.3% 2,127 26.1% 9,896 9MFY23 9,039* 7,673 9MFY22 5,568 5,753 YoY (%) 62.3% 33.4% FY22 9,024 8,597 9,300 Aforesaid nos. are provisional, subject to limited review; *includes pre-sales of INR 21 crores and INR 600 crores in 3QFY23 and 9MFY23 respectively from projects where MDL is development manager. Macrotech Developers Limited: Lodha Excelus , NM Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011, India • T + 91 22 6773 7373 Regd. Office : 412, Floor-4, 17G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India CIN: L45200MH1995PLC093041 www.lodhagroup.in This is for the information of your members and all concerned. You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites. Thanking You. Yours faithfully, For Macrotech Developers Limited SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR Digitally signed by SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=6df6cf47a87859531ee4f50a489e7721, 2.5.4.20=C7812C81AE26D822A965B197D5195BDF6 D50F8443987A023DF50FD6BEF4C5021, postalCode=400607, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=d7712af3da22c028adfaa23a93cc850 29417e4c3cba448af2f6d982f99722a49, cn=SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR Date: 2023.01.06 08:34:53 +05'30' Sanjyot Rangnekar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No.: F4154 Macrotech Developers Limited: Lodha Excelus , NM Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011, India • T + 91 22 6773 7373 Regd. Office : 412, Floor-4, 17G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India CIN: L45200MH1995PLC093041 www.lodhagroup.in

