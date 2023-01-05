Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Macrotech Developers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LODHA   INE670K01029

MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(LODHA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:00 2023-01-06 am EST
1080.60 INR   +0.34%
01/05Macrotech Developers : Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macrotech Developers : Updates

01/05/2023 | 10:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 6, 2023

The Listing Dept.,

The Listing Dept.

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400001

Trading Symbol : LODHA

Scrip Code: 543287

Debt Segment - 974163, 974199,

974473, 974511

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations")

We would like you to take note of our key operational updates for 3QFY23:

  1. Pre-Sales: Lodha achieved its best ever Q3 pre-sales performance of INR 3,035 crores showing a growth of 16% on a YoY basis.
    • With this our 9MFY23 pre-salesare INR 9,039 crores, which has already surpassed pre- sales of the entire last financial year (FY22) registering 62% YoY growth. This puts us on track to surpass our full year guidance of INR 11,500 crores.
  3. Collections: Collections were INR 2,682 crores in 3QFY23 up 26% on a YoY basis.
  4. Business Development: We added 4 new projects having ~5 million sq. ft. of saleable area with GDV of INR ~8,500 crores across various micro-marketsof MMR and Pune. We thereby have already added ~INR 17,800 crore of GDV so far exceeding our full year guidance of INR 15,000 crores. This reflects availability of land for Lodha in the targeted micro-marketsand landowners desire to partner with us to get the best NPV of cash flows on their land. This in turn provides growth visibility for us.
  5. Net debt: Net debt reduced by ~INR 753 crores to INR 8,042 crores.

Performance Summary:

(INR Cr.)

Pre-sales

Collections

Net Debt

3QFY23

3,035*

2,682

8,042

3QFY22

YoY (%)

2,608

16.3%

2,127

26.1%

9,896

9MFY23

9,039*

7,673

9MFY22

5,568

5,753

YoY (%)

62.3%

33.4%

FY22

9,024

8,597

9,300

Aforesaid nos. are provisional, subject to limited review;

*includes pre-sales of INR 21 crores and INR 600 crores in 3QFY23 and 9MFY23 respectively from projects where MDL is development manager.

Macrotech Developers Limited: Lodha Excelus , NM Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011, India T + 91 22 6773 7373

Regd. Office : 412, Floor-4, 17G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L45200MH1995PLC093041

www.lodhagroup.in

This is for the information of your members and all concerned. You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Macrotech Developers Limited

SANJYOT

NILESH RANGNEKAR

Digitally signed by SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=6df6cf47a87859531ee4f50a489e7721, 2.5.4.20=C7812C81AE26D822A965B197D5195BDF6 D50F8443987A023DF50FD6BEF4C5021, postalCode=400607, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=d7712af3da22c028adfaa23a93cc850 29417e4c3cba448af2f6d982f99722a49, cn=SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR

Date: 2023.01.06 08:34:53 +05'30'

Sanjyot Rangnekar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: F4154

Macrotech Developers Limited: Lodha Excelus , NM Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011, India T + 91 22 6773 7373

Regd. Office : 412, Floor-4, 17G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L45200MH1995PLC093041

www.lodhagroup.in

Disclaimer

Macrotech Developers Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 03:30:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED
01/05Macrotech Developers : Updates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 99 653 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net income 2023 14 463 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2023 75 644 M 916 M 916 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,3x
Yield 2023 0,16%
Capitalization 519 B 6 281 M 6 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
EV / Sales 2024 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 359
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macrotech Developers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 076,90 INR
Average target price 1 261,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abhishek Mangal P. Lodha Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sushil Kumar Modi Chief Financial Officer
Mukund Manohar Chitale Chairman
Rahul Mahajan President-Information Technology
Sanjyot Rangnekar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED-1.78%6 238
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.59%40 212
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.45%34 383
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.77%31 076
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.13%27 843
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED1.14%22 335