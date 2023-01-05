Macrotech Developers : Updates

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations")
We would like you to take note of our key operational updates for 3QFY23:
Pre-Sales: Lodha achieved its best ever Q3 pre-sales performance of INR 3,035 crores showing a growth of 16% on a YoY basis.
With this our9MFY23pre-salesare INR 9,039 crores, which has already surpassed pre- sales of the entire last financial year (FY22) registering 62% YoY growth. This puts us on track to surpass our full year guidance of INR 11,500 crores.
Collections: Collections were INR 2,682 crores in 3QFY23 up 26% on a YoY basis.
Business Development: We added 4 new projects having ~5 million sq. ft. of saleable area with GDV of INR ~8,500 croresacross variousmicro-marketsof MMR and Pune. We thereby have already added ~INR 17,800 crore of GDV so far exceeding our full year guidance of INR 15,000 crores. This reflects availability of land for Lodha in the targetedmicro-marketsand landowners desire to partner with us to get the best NPV of cash flows on their land. This in turn provides growth visibility for us.
Net debt: Net debt reduced by ~INR 753 crores to INR 8,042 crores.
Performance Summary:
(INR Cr.)
Pre-sales
Collections
Net Debt
3QFY23
3,035*
2,682
8,042
3QFY22
YoY (%)
2,608
16.3%
2,127
26.1%
9,896
9MFY23
9,039*
7,673
9MFY22
5,568
5,753
YoY (%)
62.3%
33.4%
FY22
9,024
8,597
9,300
Aforesaid nos. are provisional, subject to limited review;
*includes pre-sales of INR 21 crores and INR 600 crores in 3QFY23 and 9MFY23 respectively from projects where MDL is development manager.
Macrotech Developers Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 03:30:34 UTC.