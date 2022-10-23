Advanced search
    543287   INE670K01029

MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(543287)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1006.40 INR   -0.17%
Macrotech Developers : Postal Ballot
PU
10/05Macrotech Developers Clocks 52% Increase in Fiscal Q2 Sales Bookings
MT
09/20Macrotech Developers Limited Appoints Ms Harita Gupta, as an Independent Director
CI
Macrotech Developers : Postal Ballot

10/23/2022 | 11:00am EDT
October 23, 2022

The Listing Dept.,

The Listing Dept.

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400001

Trading Symbol : LODHA

Scrip Code: 543287 Scrip ID:-LODHA

Debt Segment - DB - LDPL23

Dear Sir,

Sub: Result of Postal Ballot by remote e voting process

This is further to our letter dated September 22, 2022, submitting the Postal Ballot Notice dated September 22, 2022, for seeking approval of the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution for appointment of Ms. Harita Gupta as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from September 20, 2022 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, not liable to retire by rotation.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with related Rules, as amended, the Company conducted the postal ballot by remote e-voting process as set out in the Notice.

The remote e-voting process was concluded on Saturday, i.e. October 22, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST), post which the Scrutinizer has submitted his report on the results of the Postal Ballot. Based on the report of Scrutinizer, we hereby inform that, the members of the Company have duly passed the above mentioned Resolution with requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we are enclosing herewith the details of the voting results (Annexure A) and the Report of the Scrutinizer (Annexure B).

The voting results and the Report of the Scrutinizer are being made available on the website of the Company www.lodhagroup.inand on website of Linkintime Limited https://instavote.linkintime.co.in.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Macrotech Developers Limited

SANJYOT

NILESH RANGNEKAR

Digitally signed by SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=6df6cf47a87859531ee4f50a489e77 21, 2.5.4.20=C7812C81AE26D822A965B197D5195BD F6D50F8443987A023DF50FD6BEF4C5021, postalCode=400607, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=d7712af3da22c028adfaa23a93cc8 5029417e4c3cba448af2f6d982f99722a49, cn=SANJYOT NILESH RANGNEKAR

Date: 2022.10.23 18:45:18 +05'30'

Sanjyot Rangnekar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. F4154

Encl.: As above

Macrotech Developers Limited: Lodha Excelus , NM Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011, India

T + 91 22 67737373

Regd. Office : 412, Floor-4, 17G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L45200MH1995PLC093041

www.lodhagroup.in

ANNEXURE A

A. DETAILS OF VOTING RESULT BY POSTAL BALLOT PROCESS PURSUANT TO REGULATION 44(3) OF LISTING REGULATIONS:

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Date of Postal Ballot Notice

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

2.

Cut-off date

Friday, September 16, 2022

3.

Voting Start Date & Time

Friday, September 23, 2022

4.

Voting End Date & Time

Saturday, October 22, 2022

5.

Total Number of Shareholders as on

54,109

the Cut-off Date

6.

No. of members present in meeting either in person or proxy

Promoter & Promoter Group

NA

Public

NA

7.

No. of members attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoter & Promoter Group

NA

Public

NA

B.RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT

Sr. No.

Agenda

Resolution

Mode of

Remarks

required

Voting

1.

Appointment of Ms. Harita Gupta

Special

Remote E-

Passed with

(DIN:01719806) as Non-Executive

Resolution

voting

requisite

Independent Director of the Company

majority

for the period of 5 years

Resolution required (Ordinary/Special):

Special

Whether Promoter/Promoter group are interested in the Resolution?

No

Category

Mode of

Voting

% of

VotAgenda/e

s Polled on

No. of

% of Votes in

No. of

No. of votes

outstanding

No. of Votes -

Votes -

favour on

% of Votes against

shares held

polled

shares

in favour

Against

votes polled

on votes polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}*

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}*

[7]={[5]/[2]}*100

100

100

E-Voting

395877800

99.9999

395877800

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

and

395878000

Promoter

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

395877800

99.9999

395877800

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

58738034

74.1983

58738034

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

79163543

Institutions

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

58738034

74.1983

58738034

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

35618

0.5415

35555

63

99.8231

0.1769

Public Non

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

6577919

Institutions

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

35618

0.5415

35555

63

99.8231

0.1769

Total

481619462

454651452

94.4006

454651389

63

100.0000

0.0000

Annexure B

SHRAVAN AMRITLAL GUPTA

Digitally signed by SHRAVAN AMRITLAL GUPTA Date: 2022.10.23 19:18:20 +05'30'

