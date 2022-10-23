Macrotech Developers : Postal Ballot
October 23, 2022
Dear Sir,
Sub:
Result of Postal Ballot by remote e voting process
This is further to our letter dated September 22, 2022, submitting the Postal Ballot Notice dated September 22, 2022, for seeking approval of the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution for appointment of Ms. Harita Gupta as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from September 20, 2022 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, not liable to retire by rotation.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with related Rules, as amended, the Company conducted the postal ballot by remote e-voting process as set out in the Notice.
The remote e-voting process was concluded on Saturday, i.e. October 22, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST), post which the Scrutinizer has submitted his report on the results of the Postal Ballot. Based on the report of Scrutinizer, we hereby inform that, the members of the Company have duly passed the above mentioned Resolution with requisite majority.
Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we are enclosing herewith the details of the voting results (
Annexure A) and the Report of the Scrutinizer ( Annexure B).
The voting results and the Report of the Scrutinizer are being made available on the website of the Company
and on website of Linkintime Limited www.lodhagroup.in https://instavote.linkintime.co.in .
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Macrotech Developers Limited
Sanjyot Rangnekar
Date: 2022.10.23 18:45:18 +05'30'
Sanjyot Rangnekar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No. F4154
Encl.: As above
ANNEXURE A
A. DETAILS OF VOTING RESULT BY POSTAL BALLOT PROCESS PURSUANT TO REGULATION 44(3) OF LISTING REGULATIONS:
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Date of Postal Ballot Notice
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
2
.
Cut-off date
Friday, September 16, 2022
3.
Voting Start Date & Time
Friday, September 23, 2022
4.
Voting End Date & Time
Saturday, October 22, 2022
5.
Total Number of Shareholders as on
54,109
the Cut-off Date
6.
No. of members present in meeting either in person or proxy
Promoter & Promoter Group
NA
Public
NA
7.
No. of members attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Promoter & Promoter Group
NA
Public
NA
B.RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT
Sr. No.
Agenda
Resolution
Mode of
Remarks
required
Voting
1.
Appointment of Ms. Harita Gupta
Special
Remote E-
Passed with
(DIN:01719806) as Non-Executive
Resolution
voting
requisite
Independent Director of the Company
majority
for the period of 5 years
Resolution required (Ordinary/Special):
Special
Whether Promoter/Promoter group are interested in the Resolution?
No
Category
Mode of
Voting
% of
VotAgenda/e
s Polled on
No. of
% of Votes in
No. of
No. of votes
outstanding
No. of Votes -
Votes -
favour on
% of Votes against
shares held
polled
shares
in favour
Against
votes polled
on votes polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
100
100
E-Voting
395877800
99.9999
395877800
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
and
395878000
Promoter
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
395877800
99.9999
395877800
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
58738034
74.1983
58738034
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
79163543
Institutions
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
58738034
74.1983
58738034
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
35618
0.5415
35555
63
99.8231
0.1769
Public Non
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
6577919
Institutions
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
35618
0.5415
35555
63
99.8231
0.1769
Total
481619462
454651452
94.4006
454651389
63
100.0000
0.0000
Digitally signed by SHRAVAN AMRITLAL GUPTA Date: 2022.10.23 19:18:20 +05'30'
