Macrotech Developers : Postal Ballot

October 23, 2022

The Listing Dept., The Listing Dept. BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400001 Trading Symbol : LODHA Scrip Code: 543287 Scrip ID:-LODHA Debt Segment - DB - LDPL23

Dear Sir,

Sub: Result of Postal Ballot by remote e voting process

This is further to our letter dated September 22, 2022, submitting the Postal Ballot Notice dated September 22, 2022, for seeking approval of the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution for appointment of Ms. Harita Gupta as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from September 20, 2022 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, not liable to retire by rotation.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with related Rules, as amended, the Company conducted the postal ballot by remote e-voting process as set out in the Notice.

The remote e-voting process was concluded on Saturday, i.e. October 22, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST), post which the Scrutinizer has submitted his report on the results of the Postal Ballot. Based on the report of Scrutinizer, we hereby inform that, the members of the Company have duly passed the above mentioned Resolution with requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we are enclosing herewith the details of the voting results (Annexure A) and the Report of the Scrutinizer (Annexure B).

The voting results and the Report of the Scrutinizer are being made available on the website of the Company www.lodhagroup.inand on website of Linkintime Limited https://instavote.linkintime.co.in.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Macrotech Developers Limited