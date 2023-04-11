Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Macter International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MACTER   PK0113501016

MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MACTER)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
99.00 PKR    0.00%
01:17aMacter International : Board Meeting
PU
03/13Macter International : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
02/27Macter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macter International : Board Meeting

04/11/2023 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: PSX-23/4

April 11, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject:

Board Meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00 am, at Karachi to consider the quarterly accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023 along-with other agenda items.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 11, 2023 to April 18, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Macter International Limited

Asif Javed

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Macter International Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 05:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
01:17aMacter International : Board Meeting
PU
03/13Macter International : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
02/27Macter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31..
PU
02/19Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/09Macter International Limited Announces Cease of Tariq Wajid as Director
CI
02/09Macter International : Resignation of Director
PU
2022Macter International : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Macter International : Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Macter International : Quarterly Progress Report
PU
2022Macter International Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Chart MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macter International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Asif Misbah Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Syed Khalid Noor Chief Financial Officer
Kassim Amanullah Chairman
Sheikh Muhammad Waseem Independent Non-Executive Director
Syed Anis Ahmad Shah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.95%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.98%431 635
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%354 160
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.32%332 160
MERCK & CO., INC.1.50%285 059
ABBVIE INC.-0.20%284 997
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer