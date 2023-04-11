Macter International : Board Meeting

Ref: PSX-23/4

April 11, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00 am, at Karachi to consider the quarterly accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023 along-with other agenda items.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 11, 2023 to April 18, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Macter International Limited

Asif Javed

Company Secretary