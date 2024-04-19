Ref: PSX-24/2

April 19, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Board Meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 03:00 pm, at Karachi to consider the quarterly accounts for the period ended March 31, 2024 along-with other agenda items.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 19, 2024 to April 27, 2024 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Macter International Limited

Asif Javed

Company Secretary