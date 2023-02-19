Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
February 20, 2023
Subject: Financial Results for the half year ended December 31, 2022
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Karachi recommended the following:
(i) CASH DIVIDEND
An Interim Cash Dividend for the period ended December 31, 2022 at Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%.
BONUS SHARES
NIL
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
NIL
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
NIL
The financial results of the Company are enclosed herewith.
BOOK CLOSURE NOTICE FOR ENTITLEMENT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND @ 5.4%
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from March 1, 2023 to March 3, 2023 (both days inclusive) for entitlement of Interim Cash Dividend @ Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%. Physical Transfers/CDS transactions/IDs, received in order at Share Registrar, F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi at the close of business on February 28, 2023 will be treated in time for the entitlement of said 5.4% Interim Cash Dividend.
The Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
HALF YEAR ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NOTE
(RUPEES IN '000)
Turnover
3,910,667
2,689,832
1,907,607
1,390,294
Cost of sales
(2,292,514)
(1,472,676)
(1,084,106)
(740,420)
Gross profit
1,618,153
1,217,156
823,501
649,874
Distribution costs
(1,046,002)
(803,865)
(560,706)
(419,488)
Administrative expenses
(186,751)
(134,202)
(97,297)
(66,614)
Other expenses
(32,036)
(22,092)
(14,184)
(13,218)
Other income
28,280
20,133
18,086
10,318
(1,236,509)
(940,026)
(654,101)
(489,002)
Operating profit
381,644
277,130
169,400
160,872
Financial charges
11.3 & 14.2
(24,857)
(29,995)
(13,349)
(8,601)
Profit before taxation
356,787
247,135
156,051
152,271
Taxation
17
(129,494)
(69,335)
(57,285)
(37,002)
Net profit for the period
227,293
177,800
98,766
115,269
................. (RUPEES)
(Re-stated)
(Re-stated)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
4.96
4.02
2.16
2.61
The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
