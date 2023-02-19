Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

Ref: PSX-23/02

February 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Financial Results for the half year ended December 31, 2022

مكيلع ملاسلا

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Karachi recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND

An Interim Cash Dividend for the period ended December 31, 2022 at Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%.

(ii) BONUS SHARES : NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES : NIL (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION : NIL (v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION : NIL

The financial results of the Company are enclosed herewith.

BOOK CLOSURE NOTICE FOR ENTITLEMENT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND @ 5.4%

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from March 1, 2023 to March 3, 2023 (both days inclusive) for entitlement of Interim Cash Dividend @ Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%. Physical Transfers/CDS transactions/IDs, received in order at Share Registrar, F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi at the close of business on February 28, 2023 will be treated in time for the entitlement of said 5.4% Interim Cash Dividend.

The Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Macter International Limited

Company Secretary