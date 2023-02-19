Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Macter International Limited
  News
  Summary
    MACTER   PK0113501016

MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MACTER)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-12
99.95 PKR   +0.09%
02/19Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/09Macter International Limited Announces Cease of Tariq Wajid as Director
CI
02/09Macter International : Resignation of Director
PU
Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022

02/19/2023 | 11:30pm EST
Ref: PSX-23/02

February 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Financial Results for the half year ended December 31, 2022

مكيلع ملاسلا

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Karachi recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND

An Interim Cash Dividend for the period ended December 31, 2022 at Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%.

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

:

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

:

NIL

(iv)

ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

:

NIL

(v)

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

:

NIL

The financial results of the Company are enclosed herewith.

BOOK CLOSURE NOTICE FOR ENTITLEMENT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND @ 5.4%

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from March 1, 2023 to March 3, 2023 (both days inclusive) for entitlement of Interim Cash Dividend @ Re. 0.54 per share i.e.5.4%. Physical Transfers/CDS transactions/IDs, received in order at Share Registrar, F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi at the close of business on February 28, 2023 will be treated in time for the entitlement of said 5.4% Interim Cash Dividend.

The Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Macter International Limited

Company Secretary

3

MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

HALF YEAR ENDED

QUARTER ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

NOTE

........................

(RUPEES IN '000)

Turnover

3,910,667

2,689,832

1,907,607

1,390,294

Cost of sales

(2,292,514)

(1,472,676)

(1,084,106)

(740,420)

Gross profit

1,618,153

1,217,156

823,501

649,874

Distribution costs

(1,046,002)

(803,865)

(560,706)

(419,488)

Administrative expenses

(186,751)

(134,202)

(97,297)

(66,614)

Other expenses

(32,036)

(22,092)

(14,184)

(13,218)

Other income

28,280

20,133

18,086

10,318

(1,236,509)

(940,026)

(654,101)

(489,002)

Operating profit

381,644

277,130

169,400

160,872

Financial charges

11.3 & 14.2

(24,857)

(29,995)

(13,349)

(8,601)

Profit before taxation

356,787

247,135

156,051

152,271

Taxation

17

(129,494)

(69,335)

(57,285)

(37,002)

Net profit for the period

227,293

177,800

98,766

115,269

................. (RUPEES)

(Re-stated)

(Re-stated)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

4.96

4.02

2.16

2.61

The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Attributable to:

Owner of the Holding Company

231,452

181,241

100,582

116,472

Non- controlling interest

(4,159)

(3,441)

(1,816)

(1,203)

227,293

177,800

98,766

115,269

________________________

______________________

______________________

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Macter International Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 04:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
