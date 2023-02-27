Advanced search
    MACTER   PK0113501016

MACTER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MACTER)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-12
99.95 PKR   +0.09%
12:31aMacter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/19Macter International : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/09Macter International Limited Announces Cease of Tariq Wajid as Director
CI
Macter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

02/27/2023 | 12:31am EST
Macter International Limited

CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Directors' Review Report

04

Auditors' Review Report

09

Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

10

Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

11

Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

12

Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

13

Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

14

Notes to the Un-consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

15

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

25

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

26

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

27

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

28

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

29

Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

30

01

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1.

Mr. Amanullah Kassim

Chairman

Independent Director

2.

Mr. Asif Misbah

Chief Executive

Executive Director

3.

Mr. Swaleh Misbah Khan

Executive Director

4.

Sheikh Muhammed Waseem

Non-Executive Director

5.

Syed Anis Ahmad Shah

Independent Director

6.

Sheikh Perwez Ahmed

Non-Executive Director

7.

Ms. Masarrat Misbah

Non-Executive Director

8.

Mr. Muhammad Ather Sultan

Non-Executive Director

BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE

1.

Syed Anis Ahmad Shah

Chairman

2.

Sheikh Muhammed Waseem

Member

3.

Mr. Muhammad Ather Sultan

Member

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Syed Khalid Noor

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Asif Javed

INTERNAL AUDITORS

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

EY Ford Rhodes

Chartered Accountants

SHARIAH ADVISOR

Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan

02

Macter International Limited

BANKERS

Al Baraka (Pakistan) Limited

Allied Bank Ltd - Islamic Banking

Askari Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Branch

Bank Alfalah Ltd - Islamic Banking

Bank Al Habib Limited - Islamic Banking Branch

Bankislami Pakistan Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Habib Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Branch

Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan Limited - Islamic Banking Branch

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa Islamic Banking.

SHARE REGISTRAR

F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited

17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A

  1. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi Telephone: + 92 21 32271905-6 Fax: + 92 21 32621233 Email: fdregistrar@yahoo.com

REGISTERED OFFICE

F-216, SITE, Karachi - 75700

Telephone: +92 21 32591000

Fax: +92 21 32564236

Email: info@macter.com

WEBSITE

www.macter.com

03

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT

We are pleased to present the un-auditedun-consolidated and consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the Half year ended December 31, 2022:

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rupees Millions

July - December

DESCRIPTION

Unconsolidated

Consolidated

2022

2021

2022

2021

Turnover - Net

3,779

2,551

3,911

2,690

Gross profit

1,550

1,140

1,618

1,217

Gross margin

41%

45%

41%

45%

Operating Profit

394

286

382

277

Operating Margin

10%

11%

10%

10%

Profit before tax

373

260

357

247

Profit after tax

249

196

227

178

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Turnover for the period ended 31st December 2022 at Rs. 3,779m grew by 48% over last year.

Our core prescription business grew strongly by +36% (Current period: Rs. 2,819m vs Same period Last year:

Rs. 2,076m) on account of: strong uptake of our recently launched Pegstim (Pegylated GCSF) in Oncology and Tofacnet (Tofacitinib) in Rheumatology; successful promotional campaigns for our growth brand Cobolmin (Mecobalamin); higher demand for our lead brand Titan (Ceftriaxone)due to increased incidence of gastrointestinal disease because of recent floods; increased induction of kidney dialysis patients on our Mac Epo (Erythropoietin); enhanced CME (continued medical education) events for family physicians, and improved patient flow post Covid19 pandemic.

Our institution business sales grew by +121%, on account of carry-over supplies of last year's public tender sales orders (Current period: Rs.395m vs same period Last year: Rs. 178m).

Our Exports business grew by over 60% mainly as Afghanistan market started to open post regime change.

Gross margins reduced by -4% due Rupee devaluation resulting in higher import cost of APIs and excipients and significant inflationary cost increase in packaging materials, utilities, fuel and increase in minimum wages. Imposition of additional 1% sales tax on sales and non-adjustable input sales tax have further eroded margins. Annual CPI linked price increase under the current Drug Pricing laws is insufficient to fully cover the above cost impacts.

Operating Profit increased by 38% vs. same period last year mainly attributable to higher growth in our core prescription sales, cost optimization and efficiency improvements.

Profit after Tax increased by 27% to Rs. 249m, imposition of 4% super tax has further depressed profit after tax.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 05:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
