Macter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Amanullah Kassim
Chairman
Independent Director
2.
Mr. Asif Misbah
Chief Executive
Executive Director
3.
Mr. Swaleh Misbah Khan
Executive Director
4.
Sheikh Muhammed Waseem
Non-Executive Director
5.
Syed Anis Ahmad Shah
Independent Director
6.
Sheikh Perwez Ahmed
Non-Executive Director
7.
Ms. Masarrat Misbah
Non-Executive Director
8.
Mr. Muhammad Ather Sultan
BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE
1.
Syed Anis Ahmad Shah
Chairman
2.
Sheikh Muhammed Waseem
Member
3.
Mr. Muhammad Ather Sultan
Member
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Syed Khalid Noor
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Asif Javed
INTERNAL AUDITORS
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co.
Chartered Accountants
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
EY Ford Rhodes
Chartered Accountants
SHARIAH ADVISOR
Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan
BANKERS
Al Baraka (Pakistan) Limited
Allied Bank Ltd - Islamic Banking
Askari Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Branch
Bank Alfalah Ltd - Islamic Banking
Bank Al Habib Limited - Islamic Banking Branch
Bankislami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Habib Bank Limited - Islamic Banking Branch
Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan Limited - Islamic Banking Branch
MCB Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa Islamic Banking.
SHARE REGISTRAR
F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited
17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A
I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi Telephone: + 92 21 32271905-6 Fax: + 92 21 32621233 Email: fdregistrar@yahoo.com
REGISTERED OFFICE
F-216, SITE, Karachi - 75700
Telephone: +92 21 32591000
Fax: +92 21 32564236
Email: info@macter.com
WEBSITE
www.macter.com
DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT
We are pleased to present the un-auditedun-consolidated and consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the Half year ended December 31, 2022:
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Rupees Millions
July - December
DESCRIPTION
Unconsolidated
Consolidated
2022
2021
2022
2021
Turnover - Net
3,779
2,551
3,911
2,690
Gross profit
1,550
1,140
1,618
1,217
Gross margin
41%
45%
41%
45%
Operating Profit
394
286
382
277
Operating Margin
10%
11%
10%
10%
Profit before tax
373
260
357
247
Profit after tax
249
196
227
178
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net Turnover for the period ended 31st December 2022 at Rs. 3,779m grew by 48% over last year.
Our core prescription business grew strongly by +36% (Current period: Rs. 2,819m vs Same period Last year:
Rs. 2,076m) on account of: strong uptake of our recently launched Pegstim (Pegylated GCSF) in Oncology and Tofacnet (Tofacitinib) in Rheumatology; successful promotional campaigns for our growth brand Cobolmin (Mecobalamin); higher demand for our lead brand Titan (Ceftriaxone)due to increased incidence of gastrointestinal disease because of recent floods; increased induction of kidney dialysis patients on our Mac Epo (Erythropoietin); enhanced CME (continued medical education) events for family physicians, and improved patient flow post Covid19 pandemic.
Our institution business sales grew by +121%, on account of carry-over supplies of last year's public tender sales orders (Current period: Rs.395m vs same period Last year: Rs. 178m).
Our Exports business grew by over 60% mainly as Afghanistan market started to open post regime change.
Gross margins reduced by -4% due Rupee devaluation resulting in higher import cost of APIs and excipients and significant inflationary cost increase in packaging materials, utilities, fuel and increase in minimum wages. Imposition of additional 1% sales tax on sales and non-adjustable input sales tax have further eroded margins. Annual CPI linked price increase under the current Drug Pricing laws is insufficient to fully cover the above cost impacts.
Operating Profit increased by 38% vs. same period last year mainly attributable to higher growth in our core prescription sales, cost optimization and efficiency improvements.
Profit after Tax increased by 27% to Rs. 249m, imposition of 4% super tax has further depressed profit after tax.
