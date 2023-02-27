Macter International : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Half Yearly Report December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT

We are pleased to present the un-auditedun-consolidated and consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the Half year ended December 31, 2022:

Rupees Millions July - December DESCRIPTION Unconsolidated Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Turnover - Net 3,779 2,551 3,911 2,690 Gross profit 1,550 1,140 1,618 1,217 Gross margin 41% 45% 41% 45% Operating Profit 394 286 382 277 Operating Margin 10% 11% 10% 10% Profit before tax 373 260 357 247 Profit after tax 249 196 227 178

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Turnover for the period ended 31st December 2022 at Rs. 3,779m grew by 48% over last year.

Our core prescription business grew strongly by +36% (Current period: Rs. 2,819m vs Same period Last year:

Rs. 2,076m) on account of: strong uptake of our recently launched Pegstim (Pegylated GCSF) in Oncology and Tofacnet (Tofacitinib) in Rheumatology; successful promotional campaigns for our growth brand Cobolmin (Mecobalamin); higher demand for our lead brand Titan (Ceftriaxone)due to increased incidence of gastrointestinal disease because of recent floods; increased induction of kidney dialysis patients on our Mac Epo (Erythropoietin); enhanced CME (continued medical education) events for family physicians, and improved patient flow post Covid19 pandemic.

Our institution business sales grew by +121%, on account of carry-over supplies of last year's public tender sales orders (Current period: Rs.395m vs same period Last year: Rs. 178m).

Our Exports business grew by over 60% mainly as Afghanistan market started to open post regime change.

Gross margins reduced by -4% due Rupee devaluation resulting in higher import cost of APIs and excipients and significant inflationary cost increase in packaging materials, utilities, fuel and increase in minimum wages. Imposition of additional 1% sales tax on sales and non-adjustable input sales tax have further eroded margins. Annual CPI linked price increase under the current Drug Pricing laws is insufficient to fully cover the above cost impacts.

Operating Profit increased by 38% vs. same period last year mainly attributable to higher growth in our core prescription sales, cost optimization and efficiency improvements.

Profit after Tax increased by 27% to Rs. 249m, imposition of 4% super tax has further depressed profit after tax.

