Macy's names retail consulting exec Adrian Mitchell as CFO

10/14/2020 | 07:33am EDT
A woman carries shopping bags from Macy's department store in midtown Manhattan in New York

(Reuters) - Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Adrian Mitchell, a managing director at Boston Consulting Group, will take over as the department store operator's chief financial officer in November.

Mitchell, who joined Boston Consulting Group in 2017, has advised companies in sectors including big-box and specialty retail, restaurants, insurance and technology.

He takes over just as Macy's prepares for a drastically different holiday shopping season, with the company planning to focus on online sales and bigger promotions on beauty and home items, as shoppers opt to stay home due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The company said current interim CFO Felicia Williams will join its Racial Equity program as a Macy's Inc Fellow.

Macy's has been without a permanent finance chief since May, when Paula Price stepped down.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Vinay Dwivedi)


