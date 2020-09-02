Log in
MACY'S (M)

MACY'S

(M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/02 08:37:15 am
7.345 USD   +4.78%
07:12aMACY'S : swings to loss in second quarter but tops estimates
AQ
07:07aMACY'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:04aMACY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Macy's posts smaller-than-expected loss, shares rise

09/02/2020 | 08:16am EDT
A sign that marks the Macy's store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York

Macy's Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and beat sales estimates on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

Shares of the company, which have lost nearly 60% of their value so far this year, were up about 6% before the bell.

To cope with the closure of malls and stores due to coronavirus-related lockdowns, Macy's has been focusing on its online business giving shoppers the option to buy online and collect from stores.

That helped online sales surge 53% for the second quarter ended Aug. 1.

Net sales fell 35.8% to $3.56 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of $3.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gross margin of 23.6% also improved about 650 basis points from the immediately preceding quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 81 cents per share, compared to estimates of a loss of $1.77 per share.

Net loss came in at $431 million, or $1.39 per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also took non-cash goodwill and impairment charges of $3.1 billion and $80 million respectively so far this year.

(Thestory corrects paragraph 9 to say charges are for "so far this year", not for "the reported quarter")

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

