Macy’s kicks off the back-to-school season with a wide range of fashion and accessories from stylish sneakers to trendy denim and tees, for all ages. Macy's offers an unsurpassed shopping experience that goes beyond supplies, providing brands, value, and inspiration for owning your style. Shop the Macy's back-to-school assortment in-store, online on Macys.com, or through the Macy's app.

Make a statement this year with Macy’s Back-to-School must-haves. (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy’s inspires students to express their one-of-a-kind style and provides parents with the convenience of finding everything in one place. From amazing deals on activewear sets from Reebok or Adidas to the perfect graphic tee from Epic Threads, parents can score amazing deals on all the back-to-school looks students need. Prepare for an extraordinary year and shop our handpicked selection of top back-to-school products featured below.

Beyond Basics

Macy’s is the ultimate one-stop-shop for basic back-to-school essentials that fits every student’s needs. Our wide product assortment of brands such as signature looks from Polo Ralph Lauren and Nautica or the perfect pair of sneakers from Converse or New Balance that gives kids the confidence to embrace their individuality. Check out the latest apparel for a variety of options students can mix and match every semester.

Activewear

Macy’s will have students ready to jump back into school in-style with the newest fashions from your favorite active brands like Adidas, Under Armor,Sun + Stone, and more. From the off-the-courts to after-school activities, Macy’s has everything from tracksuits, T-shirts, active wear shorts that go outside the classroom walls.

Dorm

Macy’s will not only get you the best wardrobe, but it also has all the essentials to style your home-away-from-home. Whether you’re living on or off campus, Macy’s has dorm room décor and more, that college bound students will love. Check out our incredible assortment of dorm room must-haves, from organizational items to computer chairs, comfy bedding and bathroom basics, Macy’s has the ultimate essentials to make your space stand out from the rest.

Backpacks

What’s back-to-school shopping without selecting the biggest essential of all: the backpack. Students can make a statement this season with a tie-dyed pick with lots of pockets or a bag that reps their favorite character. With plenty of awesome designs to choose from, every kid is sure to find their favorite, including Steve Madden, Jansport, Jordan and more.

Back-to-School Specials

Conveniently secure your back-to-school needs all in one place and at a great value through Buy More, Save More events, Start Money Bonus Days, and our One Dale Sale.

The back-to-school specials are running from 8/9-8/13:

40% off Select Epic Threads, Created for Macy’s

30% off Select Kids’ Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein Jeans

30% off Select guys’ and women’s Levi’s. Ends 8/27

40% off Select junior’s apparel

$14.99 Select junior’s denim

25-40% Select men’s and women’s active

20% off Select men’s shoes

20-25% off Select Finish Line shoes from Nike, Crocs and more

Convenient Ways to Shop

Macy’s is committed to meeting our customers however they choose to shop. Whether that’s through the in-store experience on mall or at our new store format, Market by Macy’s – an easy-to-shop store featuring a curated assortment of renowned brands like Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren and Macy’s own private brands like INC, And Now This and the newest addition of On 34th – or choosing to shop online at Macys.com, the aim is to inspire customers to own their style. For those who enjoy the thrill of the hunt for new trends at great prices, Macy’s Backstage is the perfect choice, offering the best-in-class fashion arriving daily. What will you find next?

To ensure a seamless shopping experience, Macy’s offers convenient pick up options including, curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

Macy’s Star Rewards

Star Rewards is Macy's loyalty program where members earn on every purchase, except gift cards, services, and fees. Customers can enroll in the complimentary Bronze rewards program to earn points toward Star Money every time they shop, no matter how they pay. Plus, benefits include special perks, savings, surprises and more. For more information, visit Macys.com/starrewards.

Partners for a Brighter School Year

Empowering future leaders is a core tenet of Macy’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One. As students across the country get back to school ready, Macy’s will work to ensure young people have the needed tools and resources to support their mental well-being through a national partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and The Jed Foundation. Now through September 14, Macy’s customers and colleagues will have an opportunity to round-up their in-store purchases or donate online. The funds raised support critical programming through both organizations and work to create systemic change in youth mental health care through educational and support programs across the country.

In July, Macy’s hosted a month-long campaign to benefit its longtime partner, the nation’s leading children’s literacy organization, Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), raising more than $1.3 million to promote RIF’s mission to help children achieve their highest potential through literacy. Throughout its 20 year long partnership, Macy’s and RIF have raised more than $45 million to support RIF in donating over 15 million books and thousands of digital literacy resources to children across the country.

For more information, please visit www.macys.com/purpose.

