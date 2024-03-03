March 3 (Reuters) -
* ARKHOUSE, BRIGADE NOW OFFERING $24 A SHARE, UP FROM $21 FOR MACY'S- WSJ (CORRECTS SOURCE)
* INVESTORS RAISE MACY'S BUYOUT BID - WSJ Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/3ImWPOz] Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.01 USD
|+3.27%
|-7.64%
|-10.49%
|Mar. 03
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.49%
|4.94B
|+27.98%
|16.74B
|+1.95%
|6.67B
|-1.77%
|5.94B
|-7.16%
|5.87B
|+37.81%
|5.38B
|+23.97%
|4.82B
|+17.98%
|4.07B
|-4.58%
|3.59B
|+12.30%
|3.36B