Macy's, Inc. is a omni-channel retail company. The Company operates stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands (Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury) that sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and kids'), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company operates approximately 722 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The Company's operations are conducted through Macy's; Macy's Backstage; Market by Macy's; Bloomingdale's; Bloomingdale's The Outlet; Bloomies, and bluemercury. In addition, Bloomingdale's in Dubai; United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait. The principal private label brands offered by the Company include Alfani, And Now This, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, Family PJ's, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, and Karen Scott.

Sector Department Stores