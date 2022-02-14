Log in
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/14 10:39:20 am
24.555 USD   -3.55%
Jana Partners cuts Macy's stake after pushing retailer on e-commerce

02/14/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jana Partners cut its holding in Macy's Inc by 84% in the last months of 2021 not long after the activist investment firm prodded the retailer to consider alternatives for its online unit, according to a regulatory filing.

The New York-based hedge fund reported on Monday that it owned 760,780 shares in Macy's at the end of the fourth quarter on December 31, 2021. That compares with 4.6 million shares the hedge fund owned at the end of the third quarter. The firm's holding at the end of September amounted to 1.5% of the company.

The filing, called a 13-F filing, comes 45 days after the end of the quarter and details what money managers owned in U.S. stocks at the end of the quarter. While the filing is backward looking, it is often closely watched for signs of investment trends or what prominent firms like Jana Partners are thinking.

The filing gives no explanation for any moves and Jana Partners declined to comment.

In October Jana Partners first presented its case for Macy's at an investment conference in New York and then followed up with a letter to the company's board, pushing for management and the board to consider alternatives for the fast growing online unit.

Jana Partners argued that the e-commerce business could be worth a multiple of Macy's market valuation, which has risen to $7.6 billion from $6.9 billion when Jana made its first presentation.

Macy's announced in November that it is working with AlixPartners to review its business structure and Macy's CEO said on an earnings call that "(we) recognize the significant value of the market assigning to pure e-commerce businesses."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 219 M - -
Net income 2022 1 276 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 7 619 M 7 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 75 711
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MACY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Macy's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,46 $
Average target price 32,95 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Marna Cupp Whittington Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-2.75%7 619
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED0.38%8 980
FALABELLA S.A.-5.00%8 182
KOHL'S CORPORATION18.99%8 178
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED3.79%5 570
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED2.52%5 407