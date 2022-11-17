Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Macy's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:29 2022-11-17 am EST
21.11 USD   +7.10%
07:19aMacy : Infographic Q3 2022
PU
07:08aMacy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand
RE
07:07aMacy's : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macy : Infographic Q3 2022

11/17/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022

Earnings Highlights

Comparable

Inventories up

Diluted EPS of

Reaffirms annual

sales down 3.1%

4% versus 2021,

$0.39 and

sales guidance and

on an owned

reflecting

Adjusted diluted

raises Adjusted

basis and down

ongoing

EPS of $0.52

diluted EPS guidance

2.7% on an

planning and

owned-plus-

supply chain

licensed basis

discipline

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$0.52

$439 M

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA

$0.39 Diluted EPS,

$392M EBITDA,

$0.71 Q3 2021 (adjusted)

$326M Q3 2021 (adjusted)

38.7%

39.3%

Gross margin rate

SG&A rate

230 BPS

Q3 2021

300 BPS Q3 2021

Inventory

4% Q3 2021

SALES HIGHLIGHTS

$5.2B

(3.1%)

(2.7%)

Net sales

Comparable sales on an owned basis versus Q3 2021

Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q3 2021

(9%)

31%

440M

4.0%

29%

65%

Digital penetration of

Approx. # of unique

Conversion

Digital Sales

Digital

Digital sales Q3 2021

net sales

visits*/**

rate*/**

Fulfilled by

demand sales

Stores*

from mobile

35%

Q3 2019

2ppts

Q3 2021

1%

Q3 2021

10%

Q3 2021

8 ppts

Q3 2019

6%

Q3 2019

devices*

20%

Q3 2019

• Focused on using cash to invest in high-return opportunities that will

CAPITAL

$130M

$1.4B

$1.2B

accelerate the benefits of our Polaris strategy, even with the economic

uncertainties that exist right now.

ALLOCATION

Dividends paid to

Remaining on the

Revised FY22 capital

prioritize liquidity and balance sheet strength in order to maintain the

shareholders YTD

share repurchase

expenditures

• While investing in capabilities, the company has and will continue to

authorization

guidance

flexibility and ability to respond quickly to a variety of opportunities as

they arise.

FY 2022

GUIDANCE

$24.3B to $24.6B

~ 10.5%

$4.07 to $4.27

Net Sales

Adj. EBITDA as a % of sales

Adjusted diluted EPS

Unchanged

Unchanged

Increased by $0.07

"Our Polaris strategy is working. In the third quarter, we achieved solid top line results and a strong beat to our bottom line guidance. Macy's brand position as a style and fashion source resonated with our customers, while luxury continued to outperform at Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Retail is detail, and our talented and agile team are executing well to compete. We know the consumer is under increasing pressure and has choices on where to spend. As a leading gifting destination with fresh inventory across the value spectrum, we are ready to meet our customers' needs this holiday season."

Jeff Gennette | Macy's chairman & chief executive officer

*Figures above reflect Macys.com only.

** Prior year Macys.com visits metrics have been restated to exclude BOT activity

Any forward-looking statements made in this infographic are subject to the safe harbor statement found in Macy's SEC filings and press releases. The Company's third quarter 2022 earnings release and related financial information are available on its website, www.macysinc.com. Also available on the website is an investor presentation. This infographic includes non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain financial statement items as described in the third quarter 2022 press release.

Disclaimer

Macy's Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 12:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MACY'S, INC.
07:19aMacy : Infographic Q3 2022
PU
07:08aMacy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand
RE
07:07aMacy's : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:00aMacy's, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
06:59aGUIDANCE: (M) MACY'S Sees Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $4.07 - $4.27
MT
06:58aEarnings Flash (M) MACY'S Reports Q3 Revenue $5.23B, vs. Street Est of $5.20B
MT
06:58aEarnings Flash (M) MACY'S Posts Q3 EPS $0.52, vs. Street Est of $0.19
MT
06:57aMacy's raises full-year profit forecast
RE
06:56aMacy's, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06:09aMarketmind: Bear Hunt
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACY'S, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 482 M - -
Net income 2023 1 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,99x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 5 341 M 5 341 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 88 857
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MACY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Macy's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,71 $
Average target price 22,49 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Deirdre P. Connelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-24.71%5 341
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-16.55%6 734
DILLARD'S, INC.50.09%6 288
TRENT LIMITED30.88%6 083
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED5.80%4 944
FALABELLA S.A.-40.77%4 546