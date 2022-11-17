Macy : Infographic Q3 2022

(9%) 31% 440M 4.0% 29% 65% Digital penetration of Approx. # of unique Conversion Digital Sales Digital Digital sales Q3 2021 net sales visits*/** rate*/** Fulfilled by demand sales Stores* from mobile 35% Q3 2019 2ppts Q3 2021 1% Q3 2021 10% Q3 2021 8 ppts Q3 2019 6% Q3 2019 devices* 20% Q3 2019 • Focused on using cash to invest in high-return opportunities that will CAPITAL $130M $1.4B $1.2B accelerate the benefits of our Polaris strategy, even with the economic uncertainties that exist right now. ALLOCATION Dividends paid to Remaining on the Revised FY22 capital prioritize liquidity and balance sheet strength in order to maintain the shareholders YTD share repurchase expenditures • While investing in capabilities, the company has and will continue to authorization guidance flexibility and ability to respond quickly to a variety of opportunities as they arise. FY 2022 GUIDANCE $24.3B to $24.6B ~ 10.5% $4.07 to $4.27 Net Sales Adj. EBITDA as a % of sales Adjusted diluted EPS Unchanged Unchanged Increased by $0.07

"Our Polaris strategy is working. In the third quarter, we achieved solid top line results and a strong beat to our bottom line guidance. Macy's brand position as a style and fashion source resonated with our customers, while luxury continued to outperform at Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Retail is detail, and our talented and agile team are executing well to compete. We know the consumer is under increasing pressure and has choices on where to spend. As a leading gifting destination with fresh inventory across the value spectrum, we are ready to meet our customers' needs this holiday season."

Jeff Gennette | Macy's chairman & chief executive officer

*Figures above reflect Macys.com only.

** Prior year Macys.com visits metrics have been restated to exclude BOT activity

Any forward-looking statements made in this infographic are subject to the safe harbor statement found in Macy's SEC filings and press releases. The Company's third quarter 2022 earnings release and related financial information are available on its website, www.macysinc.com. Also available on the website is an investor presentation. This infographic includes non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain financial statement items as described in the third quarter 2022 press release.