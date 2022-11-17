Macy : Infographic Q3 2022

Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q3 2021
(9%)
31%
440M
4.0%
29%
65%
Digital penetration of
Approx. # of unique
Conversion
Digital Sales
Digital
Digital sales Q3 2021
net sales
visits*/**
rate*/**
Fulfilled by
demand sales
Stores*
from mobile
35%
Q3 2019
2ppts
Q3 2021
1%
Q3 2021
10%
Q3 2021
8 ppts
Q3 2019
6%
Q3 2019
devices*
20%
Q3 2019
• Focused on using cash to invest in high-return opportunities that will
CAPITAL
$130M
$1.4B
$1.2B
accelerate the benefits of our Polaris strategy, even with the economic
uncertainties that exist right now.
ALLOCATION
Dividends paid to
Remaining on the
Revised FY22 capital
prioritize liquidity and balance sheet strength in order to maintain the
shareholders YTD
share repurchase
expenditures
• While investing in capabilities, the company has and will continue to
authorization
guidance
flexibility and ability to respond quickly to a variety of opportunities as
they arise.
FY 2022
GUIDANCE
$24.3B to $24.6B
~ 10.5%
$4.07 to $4.27
Net Sales
Adj. EBITDA as a % of sales
Adjusted diluted EPS
Unchanged
Unchanged
Increased by $0.07
"Our Polaris strategy is working. In the third quarter, we achieved solid top line results and a strong beat to our bottom line guidance. Macy's brand position as a style and fashion source resonated with our customers, while luxury continued to outperform at Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Retail is detail, and our talented and agile team are executing well to compete. We know the consumer is under increasing pressure and has choices on where to spend. As a leading gifting destination with fresh inventory across the value spectrum, we are ready to meet our customers' needs this holiday season."
Jeff Gennette | Macy's chairman & chief executive officer
*Figures above reflect Macys.com only.
** Prior year Macys.com visits metrics have been restated to exclude BOT activity
Any forward-looking statements made in this infographic are subject to the safe harbor statement found in Macy's SEC filings and press releases. The Company's third quarter 2022 earnings release and related financial information are available on its website, www.macysinc.com. Also available on the website is an investor presentation. This infographic includes non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain financial statement items as described in the third quarter 2022 press release.