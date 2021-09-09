Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Macy's, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Macy : Media Network Expands Brand Experience Offerings to Bloomingdale's

09/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Macy's Media Network Expands Brand Experience Offerings to Bloomingdale's
Download as PDFSeptember 09, 2021

Macy's, Inc.'s in-house media company offers brands retail media solutions that better connect with shoppers and cultivate greater engagement

Macy's Media Network is the leading media network for premium brands

New York, NY -September 9, 2021 - Macy's, Inc. today announced that Macy's Media Network (MMN), the company's in-house retail media agency has expanded its offering to include Bloomingdale's for its advertising partnerships. Tapping into cross-category consumer insights, MMN connects brands to shoppers through relevant and personalized advertising cultivating greater engagement.

Following a successful launch on macys.com, the in-house media company has recently expanded to Bloomingdale's. Within the first few months of launching, more than 50 on-site advertising campaigns have been featured on bloomingdales.com. Bloomingdales already represents more than 20% of onsite display campaigns, showing an outsized interest of advertisers in luxury shoppers. With the addition of Bloomingdale's, MMN further solidifies its positioning as the nation's premiere retail media advertising destination for aspirational goods.

'Macy's Media Network leverages our wealth of consumer insights to craft media activation strategies for premium lifestyle brands. We help brands reach their awareness and conversion objectives by connecting them to customers that are actively shopping their category,' said Melanie Zimmermann, Vice President, Macy's Media Network. 'As a multi-category retailer, Macy's possesses unparalleled cross-category insights and a unique customer base, allowing premium lifestyle brands to acquire new customers. Following demand from our vendors, we quickly expanded to Bloomingdale's, and we are now able to reach more luxury shoppers and run advertising campaigns across both e-commerce platforms.'

Reaching High-Intent Shoppers Along the Entire Shopping Journey

With more than 500 million unique visits to macys.com and 60 million unique visits to bloomingdales.com in the second quarter of 2021, the ecommerce properties of Macy's Inc are strong advertising platforms.

MMN offers more than 40 display advertising placements across the entire shopper journey in Desktop, Mobile Web and app. In addition, MMN offers prime shelf space opportunities through Sponsored Product listings. Most recently, MMN launched its branded experience offering. Advertisers can now create custom landing pages on macys.com as destination pages for their media campaigns. These landing pages provide an avenue for enhanced storytelling with rich media formats such as video, GIF, and shop-the-look. This strategy has proven particularly successful for premium lifestyle brands looking to curate editorial content and showcase products from multiple categories (e.g., outfits, skincare routines).

For advertisers looking to reach shoppers upper funnel, Macy's Media Network also offers offsite activations in Social Media and Programmatic Display, Video and CTV. Leveraging Macy's Omnichannel presence, Macy's Media Network can extend media activations through in-store screens, package inserts, billing statement inserts and emails.

###

About Macy's, Inc.

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.macysinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Orlando Veras, Macy's
Orlando.Veras@macys.com

Brigitte Timmins, Bloomingdale's
Brigitte.Timmins@bloomingdales.com

Released September 9, 2021

Disclaimer

Macy's Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 13:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 722 M - -
Net income 2022 922 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,16x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 6 575 M 6 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 75 711
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MACY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Macy's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,23 $
Average target price 21,98 $
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Marna Cupp Whittington Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.88.71%6 575
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED15.57%9 466
FALABELLA S.A.10.27%9 196
KOHL'S CORPORATION35.29%8 042
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED61.78%5 771
TRENT LIMITED50.66%4 992