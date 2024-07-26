NEW YORK, NY - July 25, 2024 - Macy's today announced that Sabina Israelian-Garcia has been promoted to senior vice president, general merchandising manager of Home, Foods and Toys. Israelian-Garcia most recently served as Macy's vice president divisional business manager of Big Ticket. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and driving the Home, Foods and Toys merchandise organization with a focus on diversifying product assortment and strengthening brand partnerships. Israelian-Garcia will report to Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer.

"Sabina's strategic vision and leadership, coupled with her experience in managing the business holistically from operations to product, will advance our merchandising initiatives as part of our company's Bold New Chapter strategy," stated Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer. "Her deep product knowledge and commitment to cultivating a results-oriented, positive culture are key to driving growth within our home, food, and toys categories."

Israelian-Garcia, previously group vice president of Merchandise, Drug Store, and Beauty at H-E-B, a Texas grocery retailer, joined Macy's in 2023. She initially served as Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Big Ticket and has held several leadership roles at Macy's, Inc., overseeing Home, Textiles, Intimate Apparel, Sleepwear, and Hosiery. Prior to her leadership roles, she was a Merchandising Planner at Bloomingdale's and Manager of Strategic Planning at West Elm.

