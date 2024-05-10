Macy's, Inc. directed approximately $1.8 billion in spend in 2023 throughMission Every One Social purpose platform dedicates $5 billion through 2025 Critical funds aim to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all

New York, NY - May 9, 2024 - Macy's, Inc. directed approximately $1.8 billion in spend in 2023 towards partners, products, people and programs that help create a more equitable and sustainable future under its enterprise-wide social purpose platform, Mission Every One. This work builds on the company's heritage of corporate citizenship and aims to create positive societal change through a central commitment to dedicate $5 billion in spend through 2025. As the company reaffirms commitments centered on three pillars of impact - people, communities, and planet - approximately $3.2 billion in spend has been dedicated towards creating a brighter future with bold representation since the launch of Mission Every One in 2022.

As a critical filter for business operations, Mission Every One empowers colleagues to infuse purpose into all areas of the business. Social purpose is embedded into Macy's, Inc.'s strategy to fuel collaboration and innovation, driving growth for all stakeholders, colleagues, customers and communities.

"As we enter the third year of Mission Every One, I am proud of the opportunities we've created for our customers, colleagues and communities, and the important work that lies ahead," said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "Mission Every One was designed to encourage all of our stakeholders to own their seat at the table. By partnering with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry, RISE: Reimagining Industry to Support Equality and through Macy's, Inc. created programs like S.P.U.R. Pathways, we are investing in young people, championing entrepreneurial growth and connecting with our current and future customers."

The majority of the spend in 2023 funded work in underrepresented retail and non-retail businesses to offer our customers choice in product, services and shopping experiences. Additionally, spend was directed to investments in development programs supporting our Mission Every One objectives, including S.P.U.R. Pathways, the expansion of certified sustainable products and partnerships that drive our communities' and planet's future.

For more information on Mission Every One, including the company's recently published consolidated Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit macysinc.com/purpose.

The expected spend associated with the previously stated Mission Every One $5 billion multi-year commitment was contemplated in the 2024 financial outlook and A Bold New Chapter targets provided by the company on its February 27, 2024 fourth quarter earnings call.

