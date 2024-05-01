Macy’s deepens partnership with Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities through an exclusive menswear line and $3M in donations to various foundations identified by the organizations

In recognition and celebration of the legacy and impact of the five historically Black-founded fraternities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) known as The Divine Nine®, Macy’s has developed an exclusive and versatile product collection. Inspired by the signature colors of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., this new assortment will include polos, blazers, cardigans, accessories and more. With prices starting at $49, product will be exclusively available online at macys.com and in-store at select locations, with all pieces available by July 2024.

Through Macy’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, the collection is part of the brand’s longtime commitment to empowering the leaders of today and tomorrow. This new menswear collection compliments the Sorority collection, which launched in 2022 with The Kasper Group offering customers an evolving product assortment for signature events and conferences.

“As a proud member of The Divine Nine, I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” said Elwyn Mapps, Macy's vp, men’s sportswear and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. member. “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood. Additionally, through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s will provide funding to a variety of foundations selected by The Divine Nine Fraternities to help create a brighter future with bold representation.”

The exclusive collection features tailored items such as suit separates, sport coats, neckwear, hats and dress shirts and will also incorporate casual pieces such as polos, sweaters and more. The collection will offer apparel and accessory options in a variety of styles and sizes. The new line provides members with a variety of options to celebrate their personal styles and represent their organizations at a variety of events, including Conclaves, Founders’ Day events, business meetings, conferences and more.

The assortment was created in partnership with Tayion Collection®, founded and designed by Montee Holland, a graduate of The Workshop at Macy’s and S.P.U.R. Pathways participant. Select additional pieces are created by Stacy Adams and under Macy’s private brand label, Club Room.

To further advance the impact and missions of these organizations, by end of January 2025, $3M will have been donated by Macy’s to various foundations selected by Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities. To date, Macy’s has contributed $1.75M to the education and research foundations of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Macy’s will continue partnering with Divine Nine organizations to explore ways to provide strategic support and additional resources for members and affiliates to further each organization’s mission and goals.

