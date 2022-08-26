Log in
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
08-26-2022
18.72 USD   -1.81%
11:49aMacy's, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:58aMacy's, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference
AQ
08/25Macy's, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference
BU
Macy's, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/26/2022 | 11:49am EDT
The board of directors of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents per share on Macy's, Inc.’s common stock, payable October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc., we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.


11:49aMacy's, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:58aMacy's, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retai..
AQ
08/25Macy's, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retai..
BU
08/25Shoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing U.S. retailers to slash prices
RE
08/25Abercrombie cuts sales forecast as Hollister falls out of fashion
RE
08/25Fitch Downgrades MSBAM 2013-C11; Revises Four Outlooks to Stable
AQ
08/24Consumer Cos Down After Nordstrom Warning -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/24Macy's Q2 Results Beat Street Estimates But Sales Drop, Rising Discounts Led to Lower H..
MT
08/24Macy's, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Guidance
AQ
08/24Evercore ISI Lowers Macy's Price Target to $30 From $35, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 481 M - -
Net income 2023 1 244 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,61x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 5 167 M 5 167 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 88 857
Free-Float 86,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,06 $
Average target price 23,69 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Deirdre P. Connelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-27.20%5 167
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-9.04%7 813
TRENT LIMITED27.53%6 040
FALABELLA S.A.-24.43%5 790
DILLARD'S, INC.28.53%5 519
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.94%4 479