Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Massimo (Max) Magni has been named chief customer and digital officer. Max will begin leading the company’s customer and digital organization on Monday, August 21, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

In this role, Max will guide the strategic long-term vision and growth of Macy’s, Inc.’s digital business, aligned on customer-centric strategies that leverage data and analytics to enhance the consumer journey across touchpoints. These include the company’s e-commerce sites, mobile apps, marketplace, loyalty, and gift registry programs – all focused on presenting great products and differentiated experiences that provide customers with more choice, discovery and inspiration. At the center of the customer journey, this team enables seamless, personalized, convenient engagement across the digital platforms of Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s and in-store with mobile app enhancements that make shopping more relevant and interactive.

“I’m excited to welcome Max to Macy’s, Inc. He brings to the team an innovative, customer-led mindset that will help advance our digital business and strengthen our customer relationships. His passion for and experience with portfolio optimization, e-commerce and digital analytics transformation makes him a great fit for the organization,” said Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

With extensive experience working across a host of iconic brands in apparel, beauty, consumer goods, hospitality, and grocery; Max brings best-in-class e-commerce/digital transformation practices to Macy’s, Inc. A more than 20-year veteran of McKinsey & Company, Inc., he was most recently a senior partner co-leading McKinsey’s NeXT Commerce and the global leader of the Consumer Growth Practices helping clients develop customer-centric and data-driven initiatives to drive profitable and sustainable growth.

Max has a B.S. in International Economics from Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

