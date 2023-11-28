Official MACY'S, INC. press release

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Sharon Otterman has been named chief marketing officer of Macy’s. Sharon will begin leading the company’s marketing organization starting on Monday, December 11, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

In this role, Sharon will lead Macy’s strategic marketing, spearheading the company's brand evolution and build awareness, engagement, and loyalty amongst all customer segments. This includes brand activation, campaign advertising and content planning, creative, visual merchandising, branded entertainment, and media strategy for the Macy’s brand. She also will be responsible for leading and building upon Macy’s iconic experiences, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s July 4th Fireworks and annual Spring Flower Show.

“Sharon brings a diverse background in media, entertainment, and digital transformation to Macy’s. We are excited to leverage her expertise to bring more retail theater across our shopping experiences. She is a passionate strategist and has a successful track record of evolving brands, developing creative marketing campaigns, and driving profitable growth. We look forward to having Sharon as part of our leadership team,” said Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

Sharon has more than 25 years of experience leading marketing and transforming brands for Fortune 500 companies across entertainment, media, and sports industries. Most recently, Sharon served as CMO at Caesars Entertainment, where she launched Caesars Sportsbook, a new sports betting brand in the U.S., and enhanced the sports betting and gaming brand experience. Prior to Caesars Entertainment, she served as EVP and CMO at Madison Square Garden Company, was CMO for NBCUniversal’s News Division, and was also the VP of marketing at ESPN. Earlier in Sharon’s career, she pioneered creative and media campaigns at top advertising agencies.

Sharon has a B.S. in Corporate Communications from Ithaca College and graduated from the Executive MBA Program at New York University.

