  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Macy's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.29 USD   -8.93%
04:18pMacy's, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022
BU
05/10Fitch Affirms JPMBB 2013-C14; Revises One Outlook to Stable
AQ
04/27The Workshop at Macy's Returns With 2022 Class and Enhanced Programming
AQ
Macy's, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022

05/11/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) will report its first quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

To participate in the call, analysts and investors may call 1-800-458-4121, using passcode 8403658. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (using the same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022

Analyst Recommendations on MACY'S, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 621 M - -
Net income 2023 1 277 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,12x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 6 347 M 6 347 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 88 857
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart MACY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Macy's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,28 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Marna Cupp Whittington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-14.90%6 347
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.70%8 459
FALABELLA S.A.-19.40%6 464
KOHL'S CORPORATION2.51%6 351
DILLARD'S, INC.21.62%5 430
TRENT LIMITED-0.43%4 876