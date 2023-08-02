Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) will report its second quarter 2023 sales and earnings results on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette, President and Chief Executive Officer-elect Tony Spring and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell.

The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

To participate in the call, analysts and investors may call 1-877-407-0832. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website or by calling 1-877-660-6853, using passcode 13739935, about three hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

