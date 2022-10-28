Advanced search
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
21.01 USD   +0.38%
04:16pMacy's, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17, 2022
BU
03:34pMacy's Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.1575 per Share, Payable Jan. 3 to Shareholders of Record Dec. 15
MT
01:46pMacy's, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Macy's, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17, 2022

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Macy’s, Inc. will report its third quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

To participate in the call, analysts and investors may call 1-866-580-3963, using passcode 2252807. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website or by calling 1-866-583-1035 (using the same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 481 M - -
Net income 2023 1 131 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,27x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 5 672 M 5 672 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 88 857
Free-Float 86,5%
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Deirdre P. Connelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-20.05%5 672
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-14.98%6 956
TRENT LIMITED36.86%6 322
DILLARD'S, INC.30.35%5 473
FALABELLA S.A.-34.18%4 877
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED2.38%4 609