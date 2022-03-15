Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Macy's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M   US55616P1049

MACY'S, INC.

(M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macy's Introduces Its Brand Platform: Own Your Style

03/15/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Own Your Style is a multiyear creative platform and tagline celebrating individuality and placing customers at the center of communication

Powered by a digitally led omnichannel experience, Macy’s connects customers with the advice, the inspiration, the great value and the products needed to own their style

Macy’s today announced the launch of its brand platform – Own Your Style – empowering customers to celebrate their individuality and personal style through Macy’s curated assortment of the best brands and latest trends. Built on the brand’s rich history as a driving force in American fashion, Own Your Style is grounded in the customer insight that style comes from within, and Macy’s role is to help bring it out. The brand will help customers discover and express their unique personal style by connecting them with products, advice, inspiration and great value. With the customer at the center of the company’s communication, the new brand platform will celebrate how customers feel when they own their style, help them overcome style challenges and inspire them with the latest products and trends. Powered by a digitally led omnichannel experience, starting in March, Own Your Style will become fully integrated across all customer touchpoints including macys.com, Macy’s app, social media and stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005953/en/

Macy's introduces its brand platform: Own Your Style (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy's introduces its brand platform: Own Your Style (Photo: Business Wire)

“Style is unique to the individual. We will help our customers express their personal style through personalized data-driven recommendations and expert advice that will differentiate us in a cluttered marketplace,” said Rich Lennox, chief brand officer of Macy’s. “This brand transformation will enhance our customer’s shopping experience with more personal touchpoints and offer them true value and style that they can own.”

The new brand platform is a key step within the company’s Polaris strategy to win with fashion and style and will come to life across the customer journey through engaging digital and social-first experiences, branded content, sequenced storytelling, in-person expert advice and personalized data-driven recommendations.

The company will introduce a refreshed brand identity that will embody the spirit of discovery and playfulness featuring more tips, inspiration, how-tos and hacks that make deciding what to buy easier and shopping more fun. Individuality will also be at the heart of the company’s casting, celebrating customers of every ethnicity, size, gender identity and ability. Macy’s colleagues will bring Own Your Style to life in stores with a reimagined dress code that celebrates self-expression to inspire customers to discover their own style.

Macy’s Style Crew

Macy's is reintroducing Macy’s Style Crew, a diverse community of passion-filled, style loving colleagues. These in-house experts move their social media followers and customers to make informed purchasing decisions through tips, live demos, product tutorials and recommendations. Style crew members share their passion for fashion, beauty and lifestyle by posting unique shoppable video and photo content to their own social and digital channels for customers to discover new product in an informational, fun and engaging way. Style Crew members give customers the inspiration they need to turn their closet from “I don’t know’ to “I totally own this.” Customers can click through the Style Crew members posts and land on macys.com to complete their shopping journey. Style Crew Members will be eligible to earn commission for their participation.

Digital Experience

Customers will enjoy an elevated digital experience featuring simplified global navigation, a refreshed, modern search bar and a personalized customer dashboard. The online experience will be centered around the new Own Your Style hub, a curated destination for style inspiration. Additionally, elevated digital shopping experiences will feature product carousels highlighting different categories plus new product photos grids that showcase items in a new and engaging layout with product videos.

Store Experience

Stores will feature monthly Own Your Style and Now Trending pavilions curated with must-have products and key items. Customers will receive style guidance from digital screens throughout the store featuring style inspiration plus visual product displays including shoes and bags cross merchandised with outfits to provide style advice directly on the floor.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MACY'S, INC.
10:25aMACY'S INTRODUCES ITS BRAND PLATFORM : Own Your Style
BU
08:11aMacy's, Inc. Names Emily Erusha-Hilleque Senior Vice President, Private Brands At Macy'..
AQ
03/14Macy's, Inc. Names Emily Erusha-Hilleque Senior Vice President, Private Brands At Macy'..
BU
03/14MACY'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11Model and Celebrity Designer Nicole Williams English Launches Limited-Edition Collectio..
AQ
03/11DBRS Morningstar Downgrades Rating on One Class of JPMCC 2012-CIBX Mortgage Trust
AQ
03/10MACY'S, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
03/10Model and Celebrity Designer Nicole Williams English Launches Limited-Edition Collectio..
BU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Macy's, Inc. Presents at 11th Annual UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conferenc..
CI
03/09Macy's, Inc. Releases Results of Offer to Purchase Certain Series of Second Lien Notes
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACY'S, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 231 M - -
Net income 2022 1 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,75x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 6 956 M 6 956 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 75 711
Free-Float -
Chart MACY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Macy's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,79 $
Average target price 31,24 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gennette President & Director
Adrian V. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Laura M. Miller Chief Information Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Marna Cupp Whittington Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACY'S, INC.-9.13%6 956
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-0.47%8 876
KOHL'S CORPORATION9.23%7 508
FALABELLA S.A.-12.81%7 487
TRENT LIMITED9.59%5 428
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.01%5 343