Own Your Style is a multiyear creative platform and tagline celebrating individuality and placing customers at the center of communication

Powered by a digitally led omnichannel experience, Macy’s connects customers with the advice, the inspiration, the great value and the products needed to own their style

Macy’s today announced the launch of its brand platform – Own Your Style – empowering customers to celebrate their individuality and personal style through Macy’s curated assortment of the best brands and latest trends. Built on the brand’s rich history as a driving force in American fashion, Own Your Style is grounded in the customer insight that style comes from within, and Macy’s role is to help bring it out. The brand will help customers discover and express their unique personal style by connecting them with products, advice, inspiration and great value. With the customer at the center of the company’s communication, the new brand platform will celebrate how customers feel when they own their style, help them overcome style challenges and inspire them with the latest products and trends. Powered by a digitally led omnichannel experience, starting in March, Own Your Style will become fully integrated across all customer touchpoints including macys.com, Macy’s app, social media and stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005953/en/

Macy's introduces its brand platform: Own Your Style (Photo: Business Wire)

“Style is unique to the individual. We will help our customers express their personal style through personalized data-driven recommendations and expert advice that will differentiate us in a cluttered marketplace,” said Rich Lennox, chief brand officer of Macy’s. “This brand transformation will enhance our customer’s shopping experience with more personal touchpoints and offer them true value and style that they can own.”

The new brand platform is a key step within the company’s Polaris strategy to win with fashion and style and will come to life across the customer journey through engaging digital and social-first experiences, branded content, sequenced storytelling, in-person expert advice and personalized data-driven recommendations.

The company will introduce a refreshed brand identity that will embody the spirit of discovery and playfulness featuring more tips, inspiration, how-tos and hacks that make deciding what to buy easier and shopping more fun. Individuality will also be at the heart of the company’s casting, celebrating customers of every ethnicity, size, gender identity and ability. Macy’s colleagues will bring Own Your Style to life in stores with a reimagined dress code that celebrates self-expression to inspire customers to discover their own style.

Macy’s Style Crew

Macy's is reintroducing Macy’s Style Crew, a diverse community of passion-filled, style loving colleagues. These in-house experts move their social media followers and customers to make informed purchasing decisions through tips, live demos, product tutorials and recommendations. Style crew members share their passion for fashion, beauty and lifestyle by posting unique shoppable video and photo content to their own social and digital channels for customers to discover new product in an informational, fun and engaging way. Style Crew members give customers the inspiration they need to turn their closet from “I don’t know’ to “I totally own this.” Customers can click through the Style Crew members posts and land on macys.com to complete their shopping journey. Style Crew Members will be eligible to earn commission for their participation.

Digital Experience

Customers will enjoy an elevated digital experience featuring simplified global navigation, a refreshed, modern search bar and a personalized customer dashboard. The online experience will be centered around the new Own Your Style hub, a curated destination for style inspiration. Additionally, elevated digital shopping experiences will feature product carousels highlighting different categories plus new product photos grids that showcase items in a new and engaging layout with product videos.

Store Experience

Stores will feature monthly Own Your Style and Now Trending pavilions curated with must-have products and key items. Customers will receive style guidance from digital screens throughout the store featuring style inspiration plus visual product displays including shoes and bags cross merchandised with outfits to provide style advice directly on the floor.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005953/en/