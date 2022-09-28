Macy's Launches Its Curated Digital Marketplace

Macys.com adds a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and product selection from premier third-party merchants and brand partners

Building on the company’s existing authority as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s today announced the launch of its digital marketplace on macys.com, providing customers with a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners.

“After a year of intense work creating an exceptional experience for customers and sellers, we are thrilled to launch a curated marketplace on macys.com, expanding our digital assortment to new categories, brands and products that our customers will love,” said Matt Baer, chief digital and customer officer at Macy’s, Inc. “Seamlessly integrated into Macy’s digital shopping experience, marketplace gives our customers access to an array of expertly curated products — from apparel and beauty to home improvement, toys, pet products and more.”

Macy’s new digital marketplace gives customers more ways to own their style, aligned to the experience and expectations they have of the brand. The marketplace on macys.com will offer customers easy access to more than 20 product categories and 400 new brands that meet their diverse needs and will be seamlessly integrated into the product assortment of the e-commerce site this fall. Select marketplace categories and new brands include:

Baby & Children’s apparel ( Bonsie Baby , Dabble & Dollop , Wabi Baby )

, , ) Beauty & Wellness (L’Occitane , Mary Ruth’s )

, ) Electronics ( LG , Samsung , Sony , TCL )

, , , ) Gifting ( The Million Roses , Teaspressa , Wrappr )

, , ) Home ( Ettitude , Smeg , Sunday Citizen , W&P )

, , , ) Maternity ( Everly Grey, Ingrid & Isabel )

) Pets ( Little Beast )

) Toys & Video Games (Magna-Tiles)

Powered by Mirakl, the industry-leading enterprise marketplace technology company, and customized by Macy’s digital, merchant and technology teams, the platform provides third-party sellers with a superior experience to integrate their products into Macy’s e-commerce architecture, with premier seller tools that help them monitor, drive, and grow their businesses with Macy’s.

“Our marketplace complements our existing omnichannel strategy and is another platform we will use to find the most efficient distribution strategy for our partners. Not only will we continue to maximize brands and existing assortments, but we will use the marketplace to test and customize our assortments based on customer demand,” said Josh Janos, Macy’s, Inc. vice president of marketplace.

Marketplace offers customers a cohesive and integrated Macy’s digital experience. Customers shopping online and through Macy’s mobile app should feel minimal differences in their overall experience beyond a badge that denotes that the product will be shipped by a third-party seller. Customers will also be able to purchase marketplace products while enjoying all the perks of their Star Rewards loyalty benefits, in addition to easy returns.

The curated assortment will also serve as another avenue to highlight Macy’s commitments to sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion, made through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One. Through its marketplace, Macy’s is committed to partnering with brands that increase the penetration of women-owned, diverse-owned, and sustainable options for consumers. This fall, 20% percent of marketplace sellers and brands will be from underrepresented enterprises.

As the platform is scaled, Macy’s will continue to collaborate with a select, curated group of sellers and brands to bring the best possible assortment to its customers. Sellers and brands will be carefully chosen to ensure alignment with business needs and Macy’s high-quality product and fulfillment standards. For sellers, the marketplace offers a simple and seamless onboarding process that supports ongoing elevation and growth. Between Macy’s existing and loyal customer base, cohesive and integrated digital experience, seller support and training, data and analytics and promotional participation, Macy’s marketplace will offer potential third-party vendors a differentiated experience expected to make it a leading marketplace for top sellers.

