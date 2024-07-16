Summer’s Greatest Hits continues with the refresh of Epic Threads, a stylish and versatile collection that takes kids from playground to parties and everything in between

Macy’s Summer’s Greatest Hits celebrates back-to-school and with the relaunch of its beloved kid’s clothing line, Epic Threads, a private brand dedicated to celebrating the spirit of childhood, designed with and for kids and their caregivers. The refreshed Epic Threads collection is the perfect choice for those looking to outfit their children in clothing that's as fun as it is functional, whether they are at a playground, at a birthday party or exploring their backyard. The collection is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and Macy’s stores nationwide.

“We are excited to introduce the refresh of Epic Threads. The brand is all about showcasing children’s optimistic world where imagination rules and kids can be kids – comfortable and confident in their favorite outfits,” said Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP, Private Brands at Macy’s. “This collection was designed and inspired by kids, and features vibrant, durable and versatile styles that both kids and their caregivers will surely love."

Rooted in consumer insights and designed with intention, the refreshed Epic Threads offers a mix of basics, key items, and fashion pieces that cover all clothing needs from classroom to playground and every adventure in between. Macy’s surveyed its youngest customers to ensure that this collection stands ready for kids to fill their whole day with confidence and style. From bright tees and twirl-worthy dresses to pants and hoodies, each piece in the collection is designed to handle everyday moments.

Epic Threads’ assortment features playful and expressive pieces that are versatile and comfortable – playful tops, comfy bottoms, cozy outerwear and everything in between. And best of all, every piece in the collection is designed to mix and match, making it easy for kids to transition seamlessly from the classroom to social gatherings. The brand uses feel-good and trusted fabrics that are bright, welcoming, and easy to care for, with a commitment to using sustainable materials. Each fabric was chosen for its quality and performance, ensuring that pieces look and feel great, wash after wash.

Epic Threads includes over 200 pieces of clothing and accessories, ranging from $10 to $50 and sizes from 2T to 20 and is now available at Macy's stores nationwide and online.

Summer’s Greatest Hits: Back-to-School Shopping at Macy's

As the back-to-school season approaches, Macy's showcases the greatest fits for students with the best assortment and deals. Macy’s makes back-to-school shopping a breeze with an unmatched selection of on-trend apparel, accessories, and essentials for students of all ages. From the coolest sneakers to the must-have denim and college hoodies, Macy's has all the latest trends for every student's personal taste and preferences.

Parents appreciate the value and convenience of shopping at Macy's, where customers can find everything their children need in one place. With Macy’s omnichannel shopping experience, families can choose to shop in-store, online at Macys.com, or through the Macy's app, with great sales and discounts that make back-to-school shopping both fun and affordable.

With Macy’s curated selection of private brands like Epic Threads, and And Now This as well as customer-favorite brands like Nike, Jordan, Celebrity Pink, Madden Girl, and Levi’s, kids will be making a statement when they return to the classroom. Also, with the latest sneakers from Converse, Nike, New Balance, and Adidas, students can put their best foot forward and create memorable experiences in style.

