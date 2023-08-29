The Gap collection will feature men’s and women’s sleepwear and underwear exclusively on Macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and in select stores nationwide

Today, Macy’s announced a partnership with Gap to launch an exclusive collection of sleepwear, underwear and intimates for men and women. This is the first-ever partnership between the two iconic brands, bridging Macy’s rich heritage and industry expertise with Gap’s legacy of modern American style. The product categories will offer an assortment of exclusive designs and colorways that bring versatile classics, comfort and effortless style to life. Starting today, the Gap assortment is available to shop at prices ranging from $12.50 to $79.95 on Macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and in select stores nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829862722/en/

Macy’s announces partnership with Gap, featuring a collection of sleepwear, underwear and intimates for men and women. (Photo: Business Wire)

The launch features a sleepwear line offering a wide variety of men’s and women’s product designed for ultimate comfort and style. From cozy pajama sets to soft loungewear, the assortment ranges in size from XS-XL. In addition, select pieces will feature organic stretch cotton and Gap’s signature soft, breathable, jersey knit fabric, Breathe. The underwear collection includes a range of men’s and women’s intimate staples including underwear, bras, boxers, and undershirts in a variety of designs and colors so shoppers can own their style with ease.

“Macy’s is excited to partner with such an iconic brand like Gap,” said Rachel Leinwand, Macy’s Vice President of Merchandising Active, Basics, Outdoor. “This collection is a great addition to our men’s and women's basics assortments that will provide classic but modern styling with quality fabrics and fit – giving our customers more options to own their style.”

“We are thrilled to launch this collection of Gap sleepwear and intimates exclusively at Macy’s and to extend our customer reach,” said Adrienne Gernand, President of B2B and International Commerce at Gap Inc. “This launch is an opportunity to amplify the Gap brand and deliver must-have essentials in comfortable, breathable fabrics to men and women across the US.”

Centric Brands will design, produce, and distribute the Gap and GapBody sleepwear and intimates assortment sold at Macy’s through a partnership facilitated by Gap’s licensing agency, IMG.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About Gap

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap’s water-saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty, and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sport, events, fashion, and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training, and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information about IMG, please visit www.imglicensing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829862722/en/