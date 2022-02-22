Macy's forecasts strong 2022 after holiday bump, to not separate online unit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc on Tuesday decided
against a push by an activist investor to spin off its online
business and forecast better-than-expected annual sales after a
bumper holiday quarter that was driven by strong demand for
apparel and jewelry.
Shares rose as much as 10% after the department store chain
announced a $2 billion share buyback plan and raised its
quarterly dividend by 5%.
Its e-commerce business grew 12% in the holiday quarter and
is expected to account for 37% of overall sales in 2022, with
modernization efforts resulting in an 81% surge in app downloads
compared to the prior quarter.
Still Macy's does not want to spin off the unit even though
it was pushed to review the business following a demand from
activist investor Jana Partners in October last year.
Jana had argued the online business could be worth a
multiple of Macy's market capitalization, which is now nearly $8
billion.
"In every scenario we considered, we found the combination
of our profitable digital platform with our national footprint
will deliver greater value to shareholders than a separation ...
," Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said.
Jefferies analysts said the decision was not a "big
surprise" as the push for a split had eased as the risk ratio
was high. Jana earlier this month said it cut its holdings by
84% in the last months of 2021, before which it held a 1.5%
stake in Macy's.
In the holiday quarter, Macy's also benefited from its plan
to hold ample stock of key categories such as jewelry, apparel,
fragrances and toys amid supply chain constraints.
Quarterly sales rose to a better-than-expected $8.67 billion
and Macy's earned $2.45 per share, beating analysts' estimates.
It expects annual sales between $24.46 billion and $24.70
billion, above analysts expectations, betting on sustained
demand as wages rise and social events become more frequent.
Executives, however, warned that record levels of inflation
could offset some of the gains.
