Sky Full of Stars: The 47th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks®, the Nation's Largest Independence Day Celebration, Creates a Spectacle in the Sky Above New York City

Launched from five barges positioned along the East River in Midtown, the 47th annual pyrotechnic spectacular will enchant spectators with prime viewing in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens

The nation’s biggest Independence Day party will fill the night sky with jaw-dropping sparkles as the 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® caps off Independence Day with an explosive celebration! On Tuesday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy’s will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America, featuring an array of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live in New York City and on television from sea to shining sea. This year’s revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005329/en/

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, two hour entertainment special airs live on NBC & Peacock, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8pm - 10pm ET/PT, 7pm - 9pm CT/MT. Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will launch from the East River at approx. 9:25pm ET. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This year’s Macy’s Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of showstopping,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “Millions of spectators come together every year to witness the spectacular performance along the East River and we are ready to deliver a high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display that will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes, and thunderous sound. Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year’s celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future.”

An annual New York City tradition since 1976, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks continues to dazzle millions of spectators across the nation with a showstopping experience that is sure to delight the senses. The 47th edition of Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed, and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. The 25-minute extravaganza is synchronized to a spectacular musical score and will feature a host of shells and numerous effects in 30 colors and shapes.

New effects that will enthrall revelers include a mile wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white, and blue palm and strobing shells, sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, red stop sign shaped effects, and new Ghost pyro that turn from one color to another in an on/off design featuring four different hues.

This year’s pyrotechnic design will feature the most dynamic collection of animated shells ever launched during Macy’s annual spectacle. Dancing, swirling, pulsing, and sweeping across the skyline, the show will launch an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute. With 60,000 total shells showcasing multiple effects the resulting pyrotechnic firepower will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge.

America’s Musical Legacy

Each year audiences are delighted by a symphony of colors and shapes in the sky that create a patriotic salute to America. The blueprint to the high-flying showcase is the musical score to which the show is synchronized. This year’s score will feature American classics that pay homage to our nation’s musical trailblazers. Curated by Ray Chew, famed musical director and maestro for some of the nation’s most popular entertainment programs, score selections will include “The Star Bangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and a special performance of an original work titled “Sea to Shining Sea” - written and performed by The United States Army Field Band’s rap duo Nico & Lamar with Ray Chew.

No Macy’s Fireworks show would be complete without an inspiring tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to “The Best,” by the legendary Tina Turner, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

The Best Views

On July 4th, Macy’s Fireworks can be viewed in any area with an unobstructed view of the skyline above the East River in Midtown or from the comforts of home. Official viewing locations, overseen and managed by the NYPD, will be announced at a future date for portions of the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens waterfronts. Viewers are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for updates including entry and security details, marine viewing, and more.

Watch or Stream the Spectacle

Spectators from coast-to-coast will have a front row view of the enchanting display by tuning into NBC’s national broadcast of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT, check local listings or stream the show live on Peacock®). The nation's No. 1 Independence Day special will also feature performances from some of music’s biggest talent.

Special Thanks

Macy’s glittering spectacle is produced in partnership with the City of New York. Spectators joining the festivities live in New York City can enjoy the full Macy’s Fireworks experience by tuning in to radio station 1010 WINS (via 1010WINS on 92.3-FM, 1010 WINS-AM or 1010 WINS on the AUDACY app available on smartphones and internet-connected devices) to hear the musical score to which the show is choreographed.

Behind the Big Sparks

Fireworks fans can get a sneak preview of the magic behind the spectacle by enjoying a special behind the scenes episode of Macy’s Live. Leading up to the big day, the Macy’s Fireworks team will showcase the inner workings of the pyrotechnic celebration. Visit macys.com/macyslive for the programming schedule.

For more information on the 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks visit macys.com/fireworks. In addition, follow and take part in the excitement on various social platforms via @macys and #MacysFireworks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005329/en/