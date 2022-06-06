Sparks Will Fly as the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks®, the Nation's Largest Independence Day Celebration, Ignites the Night in New York City

Launched from five barges positioned on the East River in Midtown, the 46th Annual Pyrotechnic Spectacle will enthrall spectators with prime viewing in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn

The nation’s biggest party will ignite the night as the 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® caps off Independence Day with a big bang! On Monday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy’s (NYSE: M) will begin its signature jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to America featuring a barrage of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live in New York City and on television from coast-to-coast. This year’s revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

“Macy’s Fireworks will once again spark joy and captivate millions as together the nation joins in celebration,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sounds, celebrating America’s diverse musical legacy, featuring a selection of genres that have inspired global culture.”

An annual New York City tradition since 1976, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks continues to delight millions of spectators with its high-flying multi-sensory experience. The 46th edition of Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year’s design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the total shells in this year’s show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge.

America’s Musical Legacy

The light show in the sky unfolds each year choreographed to a musical score that completes the awe-inspiring experience. This year’s score will showcase the dynamic diversity of America’s musical legacy. Ray Chew, famed musical director for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and the annual NBC broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, curated the score which features a selection of America’s unique musical genres that have inspired and captivated the world. From Jazz and Hip Hop to R&B, Rock and Country music, as well as patriotic standards, the songs that underscore the pyrotechnics in the sky will uplift spirits. Highlights include “The Star-Spangled Banner” performed by The United States Army Soldiers’ Chorus, “Born in the USA,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” featuring Kenny Lattimore and the Community Baptist Church Choir, and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” performed by The Young People’s Chorus of New York City, among other fan favorites.

No Macy’s Fireworks show would be complete without a spectacular tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

The Best Views

On July 4th, Macy’s Fireworks may be viewed from the comforts of home and any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in Midtown. Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Official public viewing locations will be announced at a later date for portions of the Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfronts. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.

A National Television Spectacle

Spectators from coast-to-coast will also have a front row view of the pyro in the sky by tuning to NBC’s national broadcast of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT, check local listings or stream the show on Peacock®). The nation's No. 1 Independence Day special will also feature performances from some of music’s brightest stars.

Special Thanks

Macy’s glittering spectacle is made possible in part by GoBowling™, Green Giant®, Jennie-O, New York Life, Ram Trucks, Sinclair Oil Corporation and is presented in partnership with the City of New York. Spectators in New York City are encouraged to enjoy the full Macy’s Fireworks experience by tuning in to radio station 1010 WINS (via 1010 WINS-AM, or 1010 WINS on the AUDACY mobile app) to hear the musical score to which the show is choreographed.

Behind the Big Sparks

Fireworks fans can get a sneak preview at the magic behind the spectacle by enjoying a series of Macy’s Live episodes at macys.com/macyslive. Leading up to the big day, the Macy’s Fireworks team will showcase the inner workings of the pyrotechnic celebration. Visit macys.com/macyslive for the programming schedule.

For more information on the 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks visit macys.com/fireworks. In addition, follow and take part in the excitement on various social platforms via @macys and #MacysFireworks.

