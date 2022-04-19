Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mad Paws Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPA   AU0000136996

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MPA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 12:26:43 am EDT
0.1700 AUD   -2.86%
03:24aMAD PAWS : Application for quotation of securities - MPA
PU
04/13Mad Paws Raises Nearly $350,000 Via Share Purchase Plan
MT
04/12MAD PAWS : Quarterly Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mad Paws : Application for quotation of securities - MPA

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MPA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,586,095

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MPA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 39636243180

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 24-Mar-2022 17:45

Announcement Title

Update - Update - Proposed issue of securities - MPA

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BCorporate Action Component Detail

onlyFor personal use

ASX +security code and description MPA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 14/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,363,872

only

Issue currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD 0.18000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Issue of 1,363,872 ordinary shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Plan.

For personal use

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,222,223

Issue currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of 1,222,223 ordinary shares pursuant to the SPP shortfall conducted at the same per share issue price as the SPP, $0.18 each, raising a total of $465,500.00.

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD 0.18000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9,90 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
Net income 2022 -9,00 M -6,62 M -6,62 M
Net cash 2022 4,90 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mad Paws Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,18
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justus Hammer Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jan Pacas Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Tahnee Claeys Head-Strategy & Operations
Michael Hastings Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Joshua May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.60%41
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-0.55%11 313
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-17.90%4 603
FRONTDOOR, INC.-10.53%2 677
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-3.63%1 058
ROVER GROUP, INC.-41.13%1 040