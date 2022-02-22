Mad Paws : MPA Investor Presentation 02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

It is provided by Mad Paws on the basis that, by accepting this Presentation, persons to whom this Presentation is given agree to keep the information private and confidential, not copy, use, publish, record, disclose, disseminate or reproduce the information in this Presentation to any party, in whole or in party, without the prior written consent of Mad Paws (which may be withheld in its abs lute discretion). 2 ersonal use only 1H FY22 Preliminary Results Update 3 ersonal use only 1H FY22 Highlights Bookings/transactions GMV¹ of Operating Revenue2 88k $9.0 million $3.3 million +104% to 1H FY21 +81% to H1 FY21 +231% to 1H FY21 New customer acquisition Marketplace revenue2 $8.8 million cash on hand, $1.3 million to fund FY22 growth 22K +60% to 1H FY21 +49% to 1H FY21 strategy 1GMV is a non-IFRS measure, it represents the total value of transactions processed by Mad Paws, on a cash basis, before deducting pet service provider payments, cancellations and refunds, chargebacks, discount's and GST 2Results are preliminary and unaudited MPA Standalone 1H FY22 Profit & Loss, preliminary unaudited Change A$m 1H FY221 1H FY21 $m % only 9.0 5.0 4.0 81% GMV2 Operating revenue Marketplace 1.3 0.9 0.4 49% Subscription 1.5 0.1 1.4 1,257% E-commerce 0.5 - 0.5 0% Total Operating Revenue 3.3 1.0 2.3 231% use 1.5 0.1 (1.4) (1,624%) Cost of sales Gross Margin 1.8 0.9 0.9 96% Gross Margin % 54% 91% Employee expenses 2.9 1.1 (1.9) (179%) Marketing expenses 1.7 0.8 (0.9) (113%) ersonal 1.4 0.5 (0.9) (165%) Other operating expenses Total operating expenses 6.0 2.4 (3.6) (154%) Operational EBITDA (4.2) (1.4) (2.8) 191% N n-operating,non-recurring income and costs 0.6 4.9 4.3 87% Net loss after tax (4.8) (6.4) (1.5) 24% Notes: 1 1H FY22 information for Mad Paws is preliminary unaudited. Audited results will be released on 24 February 2022 2 GMV is a non-IFRS measure, it represents the total value of transactions processed by Mad Paws, on a cash basis, before d ducting pet service provider payments, cancellations and refunds, chargebacks, discount's and GS Operating Revenue grew by 231% in 1H FY22 to $3.3 million vs 1H FY21

grew by 231% in 1H FY22 to $3.3 million vs 1H FY21 Marketplace revenue increased 49% to $1.3 million driven by improvement in marketplace bookings (+25%) as domestic borders opened in Q2 FY22 Subscription revenues grew to $1.5 million in 1H FY22 from $0.1 million in 1H FY21. This is as a result of our subscriber growth in our Pet food business Dinner Bowl as well as the effect of the Waggly acquisition completed at the end of FY21 Ecommerce revenue delivered $0.5 million in 1H FY22 and represents non-subscription toys and treats sales from Waggly and the recently acquired premium Pet bed business, Sash, acquired in November 21

Gross margin increased by 96% in 1H FY22 vs pcp to $1.8 million. This was due to the greater contribution of the new subscription and ecommerce verticals since 1H FY21

increased by 96% in 1H FY22 vs pcp to $1.8 million. This was due to the greater contribution of the new subscription and ecommerce verticals since 1H FY21 Operational EBITDA loss for 1H FY22 was $4.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million from 1H FY21. The increase was due to:

loss for 1H FY22 was $4.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million from 1H FY21. The increase was due to: Employee expenses were $1.9 million higher in 1H FY22 driven by the integration of the Waggly team and build out of the product, tech and marketing teams as well as senior management to execute on the significant opportunity in the pet market Continued investment in marketing given the strong return on investment with marketing increasing $0.9m to $1.7m for 1H FY22, driven by marketing costs for Waggly since the acquisition and costs associated with the expansion of our Pet food subscription vertical Other operating expenses growth largely relates to public company costs

