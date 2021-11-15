Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mad Paws Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPA   AU0000136996

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MPA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mad Paws : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MPA

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 15, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Options expiring 4 November 2027

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

1,950,000 15/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

636243180

1.3

ASX issuer code

MPA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of 1,950,000 options to a Director of MPA following shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options expiring 4 November 2027

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Please refer to Resolution 7 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with the ASX on 1 October 2021. URL: https:

//www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211001/pdf/45167jl4my496l.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.16100000

4/11/2027

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

MPA Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of 1,950,000 options pursuant to the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Appendix 3X lodged with the ASX on 23 June 2021.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,950,000

use

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Issue of Options to Ms Aristidopoulos pursuant to the letter of appointment.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:40aMAD PAWS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MPA
PU
11/10Proposed issue of securities - MPA
PU
10/0174,994 Ordinary Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
08/26Mad Paws Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Yea..
CI
08/26Mad Paws Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Year Ended 30 Ju..
CI
06/21Mad Paws Holdings Limited Appoints Vicki Aristidopoulos as Non-Executive Director
CI
06/08Mad Paws Holdings Limited acquired Waggly Club for AUD 3.5 million.
CI
03/24Mad Paws Holdings Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 12 million.
CI
03/24Mad Paws Holdings Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
CI
03/24Mad Paws Holdings Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,73 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -4,11 M -4,11 M
Net cash 2022 5,10 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mad Paws Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Hastings Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Vicki Aristidopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%37
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL36.07%11 018
FRONTDOOR, INC.-25.79%3 155
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.92%1 454
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-4.94%1 183
IBJ, INC.40.10%386