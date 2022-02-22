Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mad Paws Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPA   AU0000136996

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MPA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 06:53:33 pm
0.19 AUD   -5.00%
05:59pMAD PAWS : Proposed issue of securities - MPA
PU
05:59pMAD PAWS : MPA Investor Presentation
PU
02/01MAD PAWS : Application for quotation of securities - MPA
PU
Mad Paws : Proposed issue of securities - MPA

02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

MPA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,333,333

+Record date

22/2/2022

Offer closing date

25/3/2022

+Issue date

1/4/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

636243180

1.3

ASX issuer code

MPA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

MPA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

MPA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

8,333,333

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

For

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$30,000, $25,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, $500

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Has the offer price been determined? Yes

In what currency will the offer be made?

What is the offer price per +security?

only

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.18000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

at the Company discretion on an equitable basis

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

personal

Yes

P rt 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

23/2/2022

4C.2 +Record date

22/2/2022

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

28/2/2022

4C.4 Offer open date

1/3/2022

For

4C.5 Offer closing date

25/3/2022

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer

1/4/2022

Part 4D - Listing Rule requirements

4D.1 Does the offer under the +securities purchase plan meet all of the requirements of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 or do you have a waiver from those requirements?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,20 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
Net income 2022 -5,70 M -4,12 M -4,12 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mad Paws Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Hastings Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Vicki Aristidopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.98%32
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-16.96%9 521
FRONTDOOR, INC.-5.32%2 938
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-1.25%1 194
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-33.79%748
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-5.04%295