    MPA   AU0000136996

MAD PAWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MPA)
  Report
Mad Paws : Quarterly Review

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
January 19, 2022

Q2 FY22

Quarterly

Review

Mad Paws Holding (ASX: MPA)

Disclaimer

This presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Mad Paws as at the date of this presentation or such earlier date as is specified. This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only. Any person who receives this presentation (is not entitled to, and by receiving this presentation undertakes not to rely on this presentation (whether as to a matter of fact, forecast, opinion or belief) for any purpose whatsoever. This presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete or contain all information in relation to Mad Paws that an investor may require to assess the business, financial performance and operations of Mad Paws or should consider when making an investment decision, nor does it purport to address any or all issues which are or may be material to or of interest to the Recipient in relation to Mad Paws. An investment in Mad Paws is subject to known and unknown risks. The Recipient must conduct its own independent analysis of Mad Paws and the information in this presentation and make its own independent decisions about Mad Paws and its business, prospects, financial position and performance before making any decision that relates, directly or indirectly to Mad Paws. The information contained in this presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient and is not financial product advice. Before making an investment decision, recipients of this presentation should consider their own needs and situation and, if necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

This presentation is not a disclosure document, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or a prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and the Recipient should not rely on this presentation in connection with a proposed investment in Mad Paws It should be read in conjunction with Mad Paws' other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

This presentation does not constitute legal, accounting, financial, tax, regulatory, investment or other specialist advice or opinion nor is it a recommendation to acquire new Shares and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of new Shares. None of the information set out in this presentation including any market or industry data prepared or generated by third parties, has been independently verified. None of Mad Paws, its shareholders, subsidiaries, associates, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors and advisors (collectively the Mad Paws Parties) makes or gives any representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied, in relation to the information contained in this presentation including its completeness, accuracy, reasonableness, currency or reliability or the process by which it was prepared.

Past performance information in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon, and is not, an indication of future performance. This presentation contains "forward looking statements" including estimates, projections and other forward-looking information (Estimates and Projections) which involve subjective judgements, and are based on assumptions about future events that are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Mad Paws. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "expect" "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, indications of, or guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance of Mad Paws. Such Estimates and Projections are provided as a general guide only and are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. The forward- looking statements are based on information available to Mad Paws as at the date of this Presentation. The assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from the Estimates and Projections Without limiting the above, no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied, is made or given by the Mad Paws in relation to any Estimates and Projections, the accuracy, reliability or reasonableness of the assumptions on which an Estimates and Projections are based, or the process of formulating any Estimates and Projections, including that any Estimates and Projections contained in this presentation will be achieved Actual future results may vary significantly from the Estimates and Projections.

Non-IFRS information: This presentation contains certain non-IFRS financial information Mad Paws believe the presentation of certain non-IFRS financial information is useful for users of this presentation as they reflect the underlying financial performance of the business, however notwithstanding this, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non IFRS financial Information included in this presentation.

Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of the Mad Paws Parties accept any responsibility to update, supplement or correct this presentation To the fullest extent permitted by law, Mad Paws expressly disclaim any and all liability (whether direct, indirect or consequential and whether arising from negligence or otherwise) for, or based on, or relating to any information contained in this presentation or for any errors in or omissions from this presentation and no liability (whether under statute, in contract, tort or for negligence or otherwise) is accepted by Mad Paws for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) that may arise by reason of, or in connection with, the information contained in this presentation or by any purported reliance on it Any recipient of this presentation should independently satisfy themselves as to the accuracy of all information contained herein.

All dollar values are in Australian dollars ("A$", "AUD") unless indicated otherwise. This presentation contains certain financial information. The financial information has been presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the presentation and disclosures, statements or comparative information as required by the Australian Accounting Standards, the International Financial Reporting Standards and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to financial reports prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act. Financial information for FY18, FY19, FY20 and FY21 has been audited. All historical financial information prior to FY18 is unaudited and based on management accounts.

Not an offer: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with ASIC or any other regulator and is not approved by or registered with any regulator) The Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire shares in Mad Paws or any other financial products This Presentation may not be released or distributed in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless such New Shares have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or are offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. An investment in Shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Mad Paws including possible loss of income and principal invested Mad Paws does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Mad Paws nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from Mad Paws or any particular tax treatment.

Statements made in this Presentation are made only as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation remains subject to change without notice.

Our Purpose

We exist to enable pets to live their lives to the fullest

Our Vision

Being the most trusted and convenient brand to rely on for all pet-related needs

Australia's Dominant Pet Services Marketplace

The Mad Paws pet services marketplace, provides a safe and convenient digital

133K Cumulative unique customers

platform that connects pet owners with high quality and trusted pet-care

providers in their area. Mad Paws has fostered a loyal growing community

5-year CAGR 73%

where pets feel happy and owners enable their loved pets to live their lives to

the fullest.

Mad Paws proudly serves Pet parents and Pet Carers in the following verticals:

Mad Paws Care: Sitting, Walking, Day Care, Grooming

launched 2015

Mad Paws Food

Dinner Bowl launched Q1 2021

FY15

Quarters, financial year

133k

FY22

Mad Paws Health Insurance launched Q3 2021

Mad Paws Joy

414K Cumulative Bookings

414k

Toys and Treats - Waggly acquisition Q4 2021

5-year CAGR 98%

Mad Paws Home

Curated Ecommerce - Launched in Q2 FY22 with Sash acquisition

Over 1 million

Product

Qantas Partnership &

pet care

Review

Access to Qantas FF

services

Best Raw Dog

Food of 2021

provided

FY15

Quarters , financial year

FY22

Q2 FY22 Highlights

Bookings/transactions

GMV¹ of

Operating Revenue

53k

$6.1 million

$2.0 million

+81% to Q2 FY21

+74% to Q2 FY21

+199% to Q2 FY21

New customer acquisition

Marketplace revenue

$8.9M cash on hand, to

$1 million

+57% to Q2 FY21

fund FY22 growth strategy

+63% to Q2 FY21

1GMV is a non-IFRS measure, it represents the total value of transactions processed by Mad Paws, on a cash basis, before deducting pet service provider payments, cancellations and refunds, chargebacks, discount's and GST

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,70 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -4,02 M -4,02 M
Net cash 2022 5,10 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,3 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
