    MADE   GB00BNXM7M46

MADE.COM GROUP PLC

(MADE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:19 2022-10-25 am EDT
1.000 GBX   -86.19%
11:28aMade.com shares plummet as takeover talks fail and mulls suspension
AI
11:09aUK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale
RE
11:01aMade.com Terminates Talks With Potential Suitors, Considers Listing Suspension
MT
Made.com shares plummet as takeover talks fail and mulls suspension

10/25/2022 | 11:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Made.com Group PLC shares tumbled as it said talks with possible suitors fell through, with the sofa seller now edging precariously closer to collapse.

Made said that discussions with a "select number of parties" yielded little success.

"Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable. As a result, those discussions have been terminated and the company is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or possible offers for the issued and to be issued share capital of the company," Made said.

It remains in a formal sale process, but cautioned there is no certainty that a buyout will materialise.

Made.com added: "The board is considering the position and a further announcement will be made in due course. If further funding cannot be raised, or a firm offer for the company is not received before the company's cash reserves are fully depleted, the board will take the appropriate steps to preserve value for creditors. There can be no certainty that the terms of any offer or investment received will be suitable."

Made.com is also mulling whether a suspension of trading of its shares is "appropriate".

"A further announcement will be made in due course," Made said.

Earlier this month, Made said it had received a "number of non-binding indicative proposals" during its formal sale process.

Made shares were 86% lower at 1.01 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon. It floated at 200p meaning the stock has lost 99% of its value since then.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2,08 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,6 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 719
Free-Float 40,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,24 GBX
Average target price 28,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 291%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicola Thompson Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
John Patrick Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Susanne Johanne Given Chairman
Matthew John Price Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Valoti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADE.COM GROUP PLC-94.83%32
AMAZON.COM, INC.-28.13%1 220 673
JD.COM, INC.-47.68%56 011
COUPANG, INC.-47.04%27 490
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-34.34%16 304
ETSY, INC.-53.38%12 923