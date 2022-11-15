Advanced search
    MTEC   GB00BLGYDT21

MADE TECH GROUP PLC

(MTEC)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
25.50 GBX   +12.09%
03:50aMade Tech Shares Rise After GBP12 Million Contract With UK's Home Office
DJ
09/12Earnings Flash (MTEC.L) MADE TECH GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP29.3M
MT
09/12Earnings Flash (MTEC.L) MADE TECH GROUP Reports FY22 Loss GBX-0.22
MT
Made Tech Shares Rise After GBP12 Million Contract With UK's Home Office

11/15/2022 | 03:50am EST
By Kyle Morris


Shares in Made Tech Group PLC rose 11% on Tuesday after it said that it has secured a new contract with the U.K.'s Home Office worth up to 12 million pounds ($14.1 million).

The digital, data and technology-services provider said that the contract is worth around GBP10 million over a 24-month period, with a six-month extension option worth around GBP2 million.

Shares in Made Tech at 0817 GMT were up 2.75 pence at 28.25 pence.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0350ET

All news about MADE TECH GROUP PLC
03:50aMade Tech Shares Rise After GBP12 Million Contract With UK's Home Office
DJ
09/12Earnings Flash (MTEC.L) MADE TECH GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP29.3M
MT
09/12Earnings Flash (MTEC.L) MADE TECH GROUP Reports FY22 Loss GBX-0.22
MT
08/19FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound -2-
DJ
08/19FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
08/19FTSE 100 Falls as Retail, Leisure Stocks Lose Ground
DJ
07/01Made Tech Group plc Announces Met Office Appoints the Group as Its Digital Services Par..
CI
03/04US Job data fuels rate hike debate
MS
03/04Analyst recommandations: Best Buy, Fedex, Hiscox, Snowflake, Exx..
MS
02/28Made Tech Group plc Receives New Contract with NHS Digital
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MADE TECH GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 43,0 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 10,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart MADE TECH GROUP PLC
Made Tech Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MADE TECH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,50 GBX
Average target price 76,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rory Peter MacDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah Lovegrove Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Morton Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Blackburn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADE TECH GROUP PLC-77.23%45
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 036
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.78%150 668
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.89%130 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.02%82 099