Made Tech Shares Rise After GBP12 Million Contract With UK's Home Office

By Kyle Morris

Shares in Made Tech Group PLC rose 11% on Tuesday after it said that it has secured a new contract with the U.K.'s Home Office worth up to 12 million pounds ($14.1 million).

The digital, data and technology-services provider said that the contract is worth around GBP10 million over a 24-month period, with a six-month extension option worth around GBP2 million.

Shares in Made Tech at 0817 GMT were up 2.75 pence at 28.25 pence.

