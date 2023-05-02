Advanced search
    MTEC   GB00BLGYDT21

MADE TECH GROUP PLC

(MTEC)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
28.00 GBX   -.--%
Made Tech shares down as eyes revenue to fall below guidance
AN
06:02aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Longboat Energy signs Japex joint-venture deal
AN
05:09aFTSE 100 Rises as HSBC, Builders Gain; BP Falls
DJ
Made Tech shares down as eyes revenue to fall below guidance

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
Made Tech Group PLC - London-based provider of digital, data and technology services to the UK public sector - Says March has delivered a strong financial performance. Trading in the second half of financial year ending on May 31 is going well, with improved utilisation levels and continued momentum in its sales bookings and contracted backlog. However, expects to report lower than anticipated revenue for financial 2023 of GBP40 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is estimated to be at least GBP1.5 million. Made Tech says several of its clients have moved the start date of work packages, previously scheduled for April and May, into financial 2024. In financial 2022, revenue was GBP29.3 million.

Chief Executive Officer Rory MacDonald says: "We continue to make significant progress as a business, delivering substantial revenue growth and progress against our strategic priorities."

In February, Made Tech reported revenue of GBP20.6 million for the six months ended on November 30, up 76% from GBP11.7 million the year before. Swings to pretax loss of GBP1.7 million from a profit of GBP121,000.

Current stock price: 20.18 pence each, down 26% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 46%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 43,0 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 10,1 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,7 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 48,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,25 GBX
Average target price 76,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 179%
Managers and Directors
Rory Peter MacDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah Lovegrove Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Morton Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Blackburn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADE TECH GROUP PLC24.44%51
ACCENTURE PLC4.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 030
SIEMENS AG14.86%129 468
IBM-10.28%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.90%91 433
