Mader : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MAD
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MADER GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights
9,740,000
29/12/2021
to be confirmed
New class - code
Share Appreciation Rights
1,400,000
29/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MADER GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
51159340397
1.3
ASX issuer code
MAD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Justin Nuich
Justin Nuich as trustee for the J&C
Nuich Family Trust
Paul Hegarty
Joanna Kiernan
John Greville
Brianna Greville
Number of +securities
2,250,000
750,000
750,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
9,740,000
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Share Appreciation Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Justin Nuich
Justin Nuich as trustee for the J&C
Nuich Family Trust
Paul Hegarty
Joanna Kiernan
Number of +securities
1,000,000
400,000
