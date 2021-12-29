Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mader Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAD   AU0000056269

MADER GROUP LIMITED

(MAD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/29 12:10:57 am
2.49 AUD   +5.96%
02:37aMADER : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MAD
PU
10/25MADER : Revenue Rises 26% in Fiscal Q1; Shares Climb 9%
MT
10/25Mader Group Limited Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
Mader : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MAD

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MADER GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

9,740,000

29/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

Share Appreciation Rights

1,400,000

29/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MADER GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51159340397

1.3

ASX issuer code

MAD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Justin Nuich

Justin Nuich as trustee for the J&C

Nuich Family Trust

Paul Hegarty

Joanna Kiernan

John Greville

Brianna Greville

Number of +securities

2,250,000

750,000

750,000

For

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02418747-6A1049263?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02418747-6A1049263?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

2,250,000 Performance Rights were issued to Mr Nuich under ASX Listing Rule 10.14.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

9,740,000

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Share Appreciation Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Justin Nuich

Justin Nuich as trustee for the J&C

Nuich Family Trust

Paul Hegarty

Joanna Kiernan

Number of +securities

1,000,000

400,000

For

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02418747-6A1049263?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02418747-6A1049263?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

1,000,000 Share Appreciation Rights were issued to Mr Nuich under ASX Listing Rule 10.14.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mader Group Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
