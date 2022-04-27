Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Madhucon Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531497   INE378D01032

MADHUCON PROJECTS LIMITED

(531497)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-25
6.900 INR   -2.40%
07:25aMADHUCON PROJECTS : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
03/21Madhucon Projects Limited Announces Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Changes, Effective 21 March, 2022
CI
02/09Madhucon Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Madhucon Projects : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

04/27/2022 | 07:25am EDT
afl

8}

all

MADHUCON

PROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L74210TG1990PLC011114

MPL/HYD/SE/0012/2022-23

To

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Corporate Relationship Dept.,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, PJ Towers

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai -400 001

Scrip Code: 531497

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Limited,

Sth Floor, Exchange Plaza, Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400 051.

Scrip Code: MADHUCON

Date: 27-04-2022

Dear Sirs,

Kind Attn: Listing Department / Corporate Relationship Department

Sub: Disclosures of defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans to banks / financial institutions - Reg.

In terms of SEBI Circular reference vide SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated

ACS: 9559

Yours faithfully

21st

November

2019,

as

on

2022

the

prescribed

format

500

033,

India

~

we have enclosed the said disclosure please.

Kindly take them on record.

Thanking you,

For Madhucon Projects Ltd.,

(D Malla Reddy)

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

a

ad

Corp. Office : "Madhucon House", 1129/A, Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad -

31" March

Telangana,

Tel : +91-40-23556001 - 4 Fax : +91-40-23556005 E-mail : corporate@madhucon.com Regd. Office : H.No.1-7-70, Jublipura, Khammam, Telangana - 507 003, India

www.madhucon.com

in

Enclosure:

C1 (a). Disclosure for default in loans including revolving facilities like Cash Credit from

Banks and Financial Institutions as on 31"! March, 2022:

SI.No

Type of Disclosure

1

Name

of

the

Listed

  • 2 |

    Date of making the disclosure

  • 3 Nature of obligation

    entity

  • 4 Name of the Lender(s)

  • 5 Date of default

  • 6 Current

default amount

interest in INR Crore

(break-up

of principal

(All Amounts are in

Rs/Cr)

M/s Madhucon Projects Limited

27" April, 2022 Fund & Non-Fund As per Annexure 31-03-2022

and

e Principal 567.17

e Interest 53.36

e Other

Details

----Nil---

. 7

Details of the obligation (total principal amount in INR | As per Annexure Crore, tenure, interest rate, secured / unsecured etc.)

8

Total amount of outstanding borrowings from Banks / | 620.53 financial institutions/ Other Lenders (Fund Based).

9 Total

financial indebtedness

of

the

listed

entity | 804.67

including short-term and long-term debt (including Non

Fund Based)

C2. Disclosures specified in the table below shall be made by listed entities, if on the last date of any quarter:

SI.No

Particulars

(All Amounts are in

Rs/Cr)

Details

1

Loans

/ revolving

institutions

facilities

like cash

credit from

banks

A.

Total amount outstanding as on date for loans (Fund 620.53 Based).

B.

Of the total amount outstanding. amount of default as 620.53 on date

Unlisted debt securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPS

Total amount outstanding as on date

----Nil----

B.

Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as | ----Nil---- on date

i

Total financial indebtedness

of the listed entity | 804.67

including short-term and long-term debt (including Non Fund Based).

| financial

Annexure

Madhucon Projects Limited - Details of Default:

S.No

Name of the Bank

Security

1

ICICI Bank

2

IDBI

  • 3 AXIS

  • 4 OBC

    Bank Bank

  • 2 KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK

  • 6 CANARA BANK

    SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE

  • 7 LTD

Secured Secured Secured Secured Secured Secured

Secured

Disclaimer

Madhucon Projects Limited published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
