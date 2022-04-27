Madhucon Projects : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

afl
all
MADHUCON
PROJECTS LIMITED
CIN: L74210TG1990PLC011114
MPL/HYD/SE/0012/2022-23
To
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Corporate Relationship Dept.,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, PJ Towers
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai -400 001
Scrip Code: 531497
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Limited,
Sth Floor, Exchange Plaza, Bandra (East),
Mumbai- 400 051.
Scrip Code: MADHUCON
Date: 27-04-2022
Dear Sirs,
Kind Attn: Listing Department / Corporate Relationship Department
Sub: Disclosures of defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans to banks / financial institutions - Reg.
In terms of SEBI Circular reference vide SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated
Yours faithfully
we have enclosed the said disclosure please.
Kindly take them on record.
Thanking you,
For Madhucon Projects Ltd.,
(D Malla Reddy)
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
31" March
Telangana,
Enclosure:
C1 (a). Disclosure for default in loans including revolving facilities like Cash Credit from
Banks and Financial Institutions as on 31"! March, 2022:
SI.No
Type of Disclosure
1
Name
of
the
Listed
default amount
interest in INR Crore
(break-up
of principal
(All Amounts are in
Rs/Cr)
M/s Madhucon Projects Limited
27" April, 2022 Fund & Non-Fund As per Annexure 31-03-2022
and
e Principal 567.17
e Interest 53.36
e Other
Details
----Nil---
Details of the obligation (total principal amount in INR | As per Annexure Crore, tenure, interest rate, secured / unsecured etc.)
8
Total amount of outstanding borrowings from Banks / | 620.53 financial institutions/ Other Lenders (Fund Based).
9 Total
financial indebtedness
of
the
listed
entity | 804.67
including short-term and long-term debt (including Non
Fund Based)
C2. Disclosures specified in the table below shall be made by listed entities, if on the last date of any quarter:
SI.No
Particulars
(All Amounts are in
Rs/Cr)
Details
1
Loans
/ revolving
institutions
facilities
like cash
credit from
banks
A.
Total amount outstanding as on date for loans (Fund 620.53 Based).
B.
Of the total amount outstanding. amount of default as 620.53 on date
Unlisted debt securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPS
Total amount outstanding as on date
----Nil----
B.
Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as | ----Nil---- on date
Total financial indebtedness
of the listed entity | 804.67
including short-term and long-term debt (including Non Fund Based).
| financial
Annexure
Madhucon Projects Limited - Details of Default:
S.No
Name of the Bank
Security
1
ICICI Bank
2
IDBI
3 AXIS
4 OBC
Bank Bank
2 KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
6 CANARA BANK
SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE
7 LTD
Secured Secured Secured Secured Secured Secured
Secured