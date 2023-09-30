Madhucon Projects Limited announced that at its AGM held on September 29, 2023, shareholders approved the appointment of Mr. K. Venkateswarlu (DIN 09713108) as a Director Cum CFO of the Company. Ratified by way of an Ordinary Resolution, for the appointment of Mr. Sambasiva Rao Jasty (DIN: 09526475) as a "Director-Finance & Accounts" of the company. Ratified by way of a Special Resolution, for the appointment of Mrs. Geeta Battula (DIN: 10205129) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from June 28, 2023 up to June 27, 2028.