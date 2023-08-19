Madhusudan Securities Limited announced that Ms. Kratika Sharma has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from August 19, 2023. This is due to resignation of previous Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. Appointment of Ms. Komal Jain as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from August 10, 2023.

Ms. Kratika Sharma is 28 years of age and is Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India having Membership No. ACS - 53801. She has exposure in Secretarial and Compliance matters.