    MBAPL   INE900L01010

MADHYA BHARAT AGRO PRODUCTS LIMITED

(MBAPL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-10-07 am EDT
937.20 INR   +0.09%
Madhya Bharat Agro Products : Record Date

10/08/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Date: 08.10.2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Record date Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 - Intimation of Record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares.

We would like to inform you that Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 company has fixed 19th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held, with the approval of shareholders which is being obtained vide ordinary resolution passed at 25th Annual General Meeting dated on 26th September 2022.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Yours Faithfully,

For Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.

SOURAB H GUPTA

Digitally signed by SOURABH GUPTA

DN: c=IN, postalCode=311001, st=RAJASTHAN, o=Personal, serialNumber=1181246aa8411c48bcf499d57b6e 0ca39889d577a9a48c5ed3189685fe3ce0a6, 2.5.4.20=8ebd19f0a492260cf089a480c010021c6e 9d551b07569d0cdb87afb343355ac8, email=SOURABH@MBAPL.COM, cn=SOURABH GUPTA, l=BHILWARA, title=4505, pseudonym=450520210828122508146

Date: 2022.10.08 16:16:19 +05'30'

(Sourabh Gupta)

Whole Time Director & CFO

Disclaimer

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
