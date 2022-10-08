Madhya Bharat Agro Products : Record Date

Date: 08.10.2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Record date Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 - Intimation of Record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares.

We would like to inform you that Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 company has fixed 19th October 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held, with the approval of shareholders which is being obtained vide ordinary resolution passed at 25th Annual General Meeting dated on 26th September 2022.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Yours Faithfully,

For Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.