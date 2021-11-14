Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development E : Medinet Nasr Housing (MNHD.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

Medinet Nasr Housing (MNHD.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Medinet Nasr Housing
ISIN Code : EGS65571C019
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 250,037,541
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 630,768,455
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Medinet Nasr Housing
