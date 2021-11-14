Log in
    MNHD   EGS65571C019

MADINET NASR FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.

(MNHD)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development E : Medinet Nasr Housing (MNHD.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

11/14/2021 | 07:00am EST
Medinet Nasr Housing (MNHD.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Medinet Nasr Housing
ISIN Code : EGS65571C019
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 250,037,541
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 630,768,455
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Medinet Nasr Housing

Disclaimer

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 11:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 790 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 1 175 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net cash 2021 2 425 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 879 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart MADINET NASR FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADINET NASR FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,59 EGP
Average target price 5,67 EGP
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdallah Sallam Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Said Ibrahim Abdul Salam Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hazem Barakat Chairman
Sherif Shawki Senior Technical Director
Emad Zakariya Abdulrahman El-Didi Senior Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADINET NASR FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT S.A.E.-29.49%247
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.20%37 263
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.25%31 115
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%30 669
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.01%27 902
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.08%26 069