Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Madison County Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCBK   US5567771002

MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.

(MCBK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:14 2022-10-28 am EDT
30.06 USD   -4.11%
01:07pMadison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report
PU
09/01Madison County Financial : Sep, 1 2022 - Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Appointments
PU
07/26Madison County Financial : 2nd Quarter 2022 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report

10/28/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madison County Financial, Inc.

Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MADISON, Nebraska, October 28, 2022. Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCBK) ("Company"), the parent holding company of Madison County Bank ("Bank"), today announced its results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

The Company's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.7 million or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The Company's net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.5 million or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Total assets increased $69.0 million to $601.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $532.7 million at December 31, 2021, resulting from increases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities classified as held to maturity, and net loans, offset in part by a decrease in investment securities classified as available for sale.

As of September 30, 2022, there were 2,702,253 issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and at October 27, 2022, there were 2,677,267 issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines at September 30, 2022.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government, legislative and regulatory changes.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATD FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating Data:

Total interest income

$

5,270

$

5,013

$

14,280

$

14,004

Total interest expense

1,699

785

3,575

2,193

Net interest income

3,571

4,228

10,705

11,811

Provision for loan losses

(1,625)

-

(2,625)

(700)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,196

4,228

13,330

12,511

Total non-interest income

699

787

2,049

2,656

Total non-interest expense

2,604

2,608

7,847

7,662

Income before income taxes

3,291

2,407

7,532

7,505

Income tax expense

571

410

1,075

1,284

Net income

$

2,720

$

1,997

$

6,457

$

6,221

Per Share Information:

Net income per share, basic

$

1.07

$

0.79

$

2.54

$

2.47

Average common shares outstanding, basic

2,541,445

2,513,093

2,544,272

2,510,771

Net income per share, diluted

$

1.03

$

0.75

$

2.43

$

2.35

Average common shares outstanding, diluted

2,640,126

2,649,324

2,654,505

2,639,352

Basic tangible book value per share

$

32.40

$

31.44

$

32.40

$

31.44

Performance ratios (annualized for 9 month period):

Return on average assets

1.81%

1.57%

1.48%

1.74%

Return on average equity

12.18%

9.30%

9.75%

9.94%

Efficiency ratio

60.98%

52.00%

61.53%

52.96%

Interest rate spread

2.18%

3.32%

2.33%

3.27%

Net interest margin

2.48%

3.51%

2.56%

3.47%

MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

Financial Condition Data:

Total assets

$

601,676

$

532,716

Securities, including FHLB and FRB Stock

116,944

110,496

Loans held for sale

-

-

Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses of $6,405

and $9,731, respectively

404,816

365,448

Deposits

492,013

413,309

Borrowings

13,200

20,700

Total liabilities

512,461

445,486

Stockholders' equity

89,321

87,230

Balance Sheet Ratios:

Securities, including FHLB and FRB Stock, as a percent of total assets

19.44%

20.74%

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets

14.60%

16.09%

Asset Quality Data:

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,322

$

72

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

4

Asset Quality Ratios:

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

0.22%

0.01%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total assets

0.22%

0.01%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans

0.32%

0.02%

Net chargeoffs as a percent of average loans

0.00%

0.00%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

1.56%

2.41%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

484.49%

11882.89%

Regulatory Capital ratios (Bank only):

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

18.58%

19.06%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

17.33%

17.80%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

14.01%

15.31%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

17.33%

17.80%

SOURCE: Madison County Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

Madison County Financial Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.
01:07pMadison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report
PU
09/01Madison County Financial : Sep, 1 2022 - Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Appointm..
PU
07/26Madison County Financial : 2nd Quarter 2022 Report
PU
07/25Madison County Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
04/30Madison County Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/29Madison County Financial : 1st Quarter 2022 Report
PU
04/22Madison County Financial : Apr, 20 2022 - Madison County Financial Inc. Announces Annual C..
PU
04/11Madison County Financial : Annual Report - 2021
PU
04/06Madison County Financial : Apr, 6 2022- Madison County Financial, Inc. Notice of 2022 Annu..
PU
03/08Madison County Financial : 4th Quarter 2021 Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,6 M - -
Net income 2021 7,41 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 80,1 M 80,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Madison County Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Warnemunde Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brenda L. Borchers Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Warren R. Blank Secretary & Lead Independent Director
James R. Becker Independent Director
David D. Warnemunde Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%80
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577