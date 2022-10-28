Madison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report
10/28/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
Madison County Financial, Inc.
Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
MADISON, Nebraska, October 28, 2022. Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCBK) ("Company"), the parent holding company of Madison County Bank ("Bank"), today announced its results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
The Company's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.7 million or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The Company's net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.5 million or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
Total assets increased $69.0 million to $601.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $532.7 million at December 31, 2021, resulting from increases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities classified as held to maturity, and net loans, offset in part by a decrease in investment securities classified as available for sale.
As of September 30, 2022, there were 2,702,253 issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and at October 27, 2022, there were 2,677,267 issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines at September 30, 2022.
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government, legislative and regulatory changes.
Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATD FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating Data:
Total interest income
$
5,270
$
5,013
$
14,280
$
14,004
Total interest expense
1,699
785
3,575
2,193
Net interest income
3,571
4,228
10,705
11,811
Provision for loan losses
(1,625)
-
(2,625)
(700)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,196
4,228
13,330
12,511
Total non-interest income
699
787
2,049
2,656
Total non-interest expense
2,604
2,608
7,847
7,662
Income before income taxes
3,291
2,407
7,532
7,505
Income tax expense
571
410
1,075
1,284
Net income
$
2,720
$
1,997
$
6,457
$
6,221
Per Share Information:
Net income per share, basic
$
1.07
$
0.79
$
2.54
$
2.47
Average common shares outstanding, basic
2,541,445
2,513,093
2,544,272
2,510,771
Net income per share, diluted
$
1.03
$
0.75
$
2.43
$
2.35
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
2,640,126
2,649,324
2,654,505
2,639,352
Basic tangible book value per share
$
32.40
$
31.44
$
32.40
$
31.44
Performance ratios (annualized for 9 month period):
Return on average assets
1.81%
1.57%
1.48%
1.74%
Return on average equity
12.18%
9.30%
9.75%
9.94%
Efficiency ratio
60.98%
52.00%
61.53%
52.96%
Interest rate spread
2.18%
3.32%
2.33%
3.27%
Net interest margin
2.48%
3.51%
2.56%
3.47%
MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
601,676
$
532,716
Securities, including FHLB and FRB Stock
116,944
110,496
Loans held for sale
-
-
Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses of $6,405
and $9,731, respectively
404,816
365,448
Deposits
492,013
413,309
Borrowings
13,200
20,700
Total liabilities
512,461
445,486
Stockholders' equity
89,321
87,230
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Securities, including FHLB and FRB Stock, as a percent of total assets
19.44%
20.74%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets
14.60%
16.09%
Asset Quality Data:
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,322
$
72
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
4
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.22%
0.01%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total assets
0.22%
0.01%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
0.32%
0.02%
Net chargeoffs as a percent of average loans
0.00%
0.00%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.56%
2.41%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
