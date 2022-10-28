Madison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report

Madison County Financial, Inc.

Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MADISON, Nebraska, October 28, 2022. Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCBK) ("Company"), the parent holding company of Madison County Bank ("Bank"), today announced its results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

The Company's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.7 million or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The Company's net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.5 million or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Total assets increased $69.0 million to $601.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $532.7 million at December 31, 2021, resulting from increases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities classified as held to maturity, and net loans, offset in part by a decrease in investment securities classified as available for sale.

As of September 30, 2022, there were 2,702,253 issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and at October 27, 2022, there were 2,677,267 issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines at September 30, 2022.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government, legislative and regulatory changes.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.