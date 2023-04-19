Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Madison County Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCBK   US5567771002

MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.

(MCBK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
29.00 USD    0.00%
02:31pMadison County Financial : Apr, 18 2023 - Madison County Financial Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend
PU
04/18Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on or About May 11, 2023
CI
04/06Madison County Financial : Apr, 6 2023 - Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison County Financial : Apr, 18 2023 - Madison County Financial Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

04/19/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

Madison, Nebraska, April 18, 2023

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCBK) announced that on April 17, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Madison County Financial, Inc. (the "Company") declared an annual cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.72 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 11, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2023.

The Company has 2,675,435 shares of common stock outstanding. Based on the $0.72 per share cash dividend, the aggregate amount of the dividend to be paid is $1.9 million, which represents approximately 25% of the Company's 2022 consolidated net income of $7.7 million.

In April, 2013, the Company announced its adoption of an annual cash dividend policy, whereby it will target an annual cash dividend payout ratio of 25% of the Company's prior year consolidated net income, with any such annual dividends expected to be declared and paid during the second quarter of each calendar year. The Company will review each future proposed cash dividend, and any future cash dividends will be subject to the Company and the Bank continuing to satisfy all applicable statutory and regulatory capital and asset maintenance requirements, the continued financial strength of the Company and the Bank, and other factors to be considered by the Board of Directors.

SOURCE Madison County Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

Madison County Financial Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.
02:31pMadison County Financial : Apr, 18 2023 - Madison County Financial Inc. Announces Annual C..
PU
04/18Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on or About May ..
CI
04/06Madison County Financial : Apr, 6 2023 - Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces 2023 Ann..
PU
03/24Madison County Financial : 2022 Annual Report and Proxy Statement
PU
03/10Madison County Financial : 4th Quarter 2022 Report
PU
03/09Madison County Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended De..
CI
03/09Madison County Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2022Madison County Financial : 3rd Quarter 2022 Report
PU
2022Madison County Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022Madison County Financial : Sep, 1 2022 - Madison County Financial, Inc. Announces Appointm..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,4 M - -
Net income 2022 7,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 73,4 M 73,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Madison County Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Warnemunde Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brenda L. Borchers Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Warren R. Blank Secretary & Lead Independent Director
James R. Becker Independent Director
David D. Warnemunde Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON COUNTY FINANCIAL, INC.-0.45%73
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer