    MCN   US5574371002

MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND

(MCN)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-09-27 pm EDT
6.520 USD    0.00%
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund : 19A-1 Notice - 09/22

09/27/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Dear Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Shareholder:

This notice provides shareholders of the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN; CUSIP: 557437100) (the "Fund") with important information concerning the distribution declared in September 2022. You are receiving this notice as a requirement of the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). The Board of Trustees approved the implementation of the Plan to make quarterly cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year.

Distribution Period: September 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.18

This distribution and the cumulative year-to-date distributions are considered mostly short term capital gains on a book basis. Note that both short term and long term capital gains are not considered income for book purposes. The following table sets forth an estimate of the sources of the Fund's September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date based on generally accepted accounting principles. These amounts may differ from the amounts ultimately shown on your

1099 at the end of the year due to tax reclassifications. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a

percentage of the distribution amount.

Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund

Cumulative

Current

% of Current

Distributions for

Distribution

Distribution

the Fiscal Year-to-

Source

Per Share ($)

Per Share (%)

Date Per Share ($) 1

Net Investment Income

$

0.0139

7.76%

$

0.0315

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

0.1660

92.24%

$

0.4538

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

-

$

0.0412

Return of Capital

$

-

-

$

0.0133

Total (per common share)

$

0.1800

100%

$

0.5400

  • The fund's fiscal year is January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
  • of the
    Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Per Share (%) 1

5.85%

84.05%

7.64%

2.46%

100%

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Plan. The Fund estimates that it may distribute more than its income and net realized capital gains for the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income.' The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year in February of 2023 that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

NOTE: This correspondence is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon to project the tax character of actual Fund distributions for the 2022 calendar year.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART.

Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund

September 2022

Disclaimer

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,99 M - -
Net income 2021 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 8,98%
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
EV / Sales 2020 60,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 84,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND
Duration : Period :
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick F. Ryan President
Greg David Hoppe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steve J. Fredricks Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Steven P. Riege Independent Trustee
Richard E. Struthers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND-18.70%137
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-19.92%8 577
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-16.81%4 948
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.93%3 681
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.89%3 654
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-17.08%3 350