Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCN   US5574371002

MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND

(MCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund : Dividend Release - 03/22

03/01/2022 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON COVERED CALL AND EQUITY STRATEGY FUND (MCN) DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Madison, Wisconsin - March 1, 2022. The Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) (the "Fund") declares its quarterly dividend of $0.18/share. The dividends will be payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be March 15, 2022. If it is determined that a notification is required pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, such notice will be posted to the Fund's website after the close of business three business days before the payable date. If a distribution rate is largely comprised of sources other than income, it may not reflect Fund performance.

The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of current income and current capital gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund intends to pursue its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and utilizing an option strategy, primarily by writing (selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of the common stocks in the portfolio in order to generate current income and gains from option writing premiums and, to a lesser extent, from dividends. Market action can impact dividend issuance as significant decreases or increases in the Fund's total assets affect the Fund's future dividend prospects. The Fund provides additional information on its website at www.madisonfunds.com.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking. The Fund's actual results may differ from current expectations or projections due to numerous factors, including but not limited to changes in the equity markets, changes in the portfolio's value, economic and political conditions and other risks generally discussed in the Fund's filings with the SEC. Neither the Fund nor Madison undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

"Madison" and/or "Madison Investments" is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC ("MAM"), and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC ("MIA"), which also includes the Madison Scottsdale office. MAM and MIA are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The home office for each firm listed above is 550 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711. Madison's toll-free number is 800-767-0300.

CONTACT: Madison

Greg Hoppe: gregh@madisonadv.com 800-368-3195

Disclaimer

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:18:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND
10:19aMADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATE : Dividend Release - 03/22
PU
02/08Madison Investments welcomes Tom Nolte to Madison Institutional Business Group
GL
02/08Madison Investments welcomes Tom Nolte to Madison Institutional Business Group
GL
01/03Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Introduces Sustainable Equity Fund
MT
01/03Madison Investments Launches Sustainable Equity Fund
GL
01/03Madison Investments Launches Sustainable Equity Fund
GL
2021MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATE : 19A-1 Notice - 12/21
PU
2021Madison Covered Call & Equity Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.18/Share, Payable Dec. 30 ..
MT
2021Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
2021Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on D..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,36 M - -
Net income 2020 9,59 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,62  - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 10,7%
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 41,5x
EV / Sales 2020 60,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND
Duration : Period :
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick F. Ryan President
Greg David Hoppe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steve J. Fredricks Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
James R. Imhoff Lead Independent Trustee
Steven P. Riege Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND-3.49%162
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.07%10 459
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.63%6 184
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 612
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.16%3 151
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.2.07%2 693