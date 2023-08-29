MAGG Meets Growing Demand for Active, Fixed Income Solutions

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments , an independently-owned investment firm managing $22.9 billion in assets, today announces the launch of the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: MAGG), the latest addition to its suite of actively-managed, income-driven exchange-traded funds (ETFs).



This expansion follows the launch of the suite’s two equity funds: The Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSE: CVRD) and the Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSE: DIVL). The ETF suite combines Madison’s decades-long track record of risk-conscious investing with an active management approach designed to pursue stable income with lower-than-benchmark risk. The firm will round out its ETF suite in the coming weeks with the addition of a second fixed income product, the Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSE: MSTI).

“Our expanding ETF suite highlights our commitment to providing strategies that embody our longstanding ‘Participate and Protect’ philosophy,” said Steven Carl, Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Distribution Officer. “Each product was designed to balance potential returns with prudent risk management.”

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF aims to generate superior long-term risk-adjusted performance by allocating across a diverse set of fixed income sectors and individual securities. Adhering to a disciplined investment process that features proprietary research and a high-quality bias, the fund actively manages portfolio duration, yield curve positioning, sector/industry allocation, and credit quality. It has an expense ratio of 0.40%. The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF is managed by the experienced team of Mike Sanders, CFA, Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager, and Allen Olson, CFA, Portfolio Manager. The two have a combined 54 years of industry experience.

Sanders notes, "Today’s rising rate environment has revitalized the appeal of bonds for investors looking for yield. MAGG is the first of two funds designed to address the growing demand for dynamic, risk-managed fixed income strategies. We firmly believe active management is essential for getting the most value out of your fixed income allocation.”

For more information on the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF and Madison Investments’ ETF suite, please visit madisonfunds.com/etfs .

About Madison Investments:

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $22.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and is recognized as one of the nation’s top investment firms. Madison Investments offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance, and credit union investment management strategies.

For more information, please visit: https://madisoninvestments.com/

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration measures how long it takes, in years, for an investor to be repaid the bond’s price by the bond’s total cash flows.

Yield curve is a graph showing the various yields of similar types of securities that vary in their maturity dates.

