    MCN   US5574371002

MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND

(MCN)
Madison Investments welcomes Tom Nolte to Madison Institutional Business Group

02/08/2022 | 02:05pm EST
MADISON, Wis., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments is pleased to welcome industry veteran Tom Nolte to its Institutional business development team. As the Director of Institutional Business, Tom will play a key role in growing the Madison brand within the consultant community and delivering Madison’s risk-conscious investment strategies to institutional investors across the U.S.

Tom joins Madison Investments with over 25 years of industry experience, most recently as director of institutional sales at BMO Global Asset Management and as head of sales and consultant relations at predecessor M&I Investment Management Corp, where he established the firm’s institutional marketing presence. Prior to BMO/M&I, Tom was vice president of retirement services at Strong Capital Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Madison family as we further strengthen our institutional capabilities,” said Mike Glatkowski, Head of Institutional Business at Madison Investments. “Tom’s credentials, experience, and reputation within the consultant and institutional investor community will be invaluable to our growth in this diverse channel.”

Madison Investments has a long history of serving institutional investors including retirement plans, nonprofits, subadvisory relationships, and insurance companies. Madison oversees approximately $25B in client assets across four autonomous investment teams.

Tom graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and summa cum laude from Marquette University with a BA in political science and economics. Tom began his career as an employee benefits attorney.

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments, founded in 1974, is an independent, employee and founder owned investment firm offering investment management and investment advisory solutions. The firm, headquartered in Madison, WI, manages approximately $25 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. Madison Investments’ four investment teams, Fixed Income, U.S. Equity, International Equity and Multi-Asset Solutions, offer investment strategies and solutions to a wide array of clients: Financial Advisors, Consultants, Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, and Private Clients. The firm has built a national reputation for superior customer service, excellent risk-adjusted returns and crafting portfolios differentiated from passive benchmarks.

Disclosures

All statistics are as of 12/31/2021.

“Madison” and/or “Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC (“MAM”), and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC (“MIA”), which also includes the Madison Scottsdale office. MAM and MIA are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The home office for each firm listed above is 550 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711. Madison’s toll-free number is 800-767-0300.

Any performance data shown represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Non-deposit investment products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security.


Contact: Steven A. Carl, Principal and Chief Distribution Officer, Madison Investments
stevec@madisonadv.com, 608-216-9174

© GlobeNewswire 2022
